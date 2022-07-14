Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery, 7 p.m., July 15; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Surfin' Safari at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., July 16; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Katy Guillen & The Drive, 8 p.m., July 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Pet Rock, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., July 22; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Little Big Town, 7 p.m., July 23; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Atlanta Rhythm Section, 8 p.m., July 23; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
Jesse Christen, 8 p.m., July 27; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Jo Dee Messina, 8 p.m., July 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m., July 30; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Gary & Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.
Gary & Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., Aug. 5; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.
Badflower with 9th Planet Out, 8 p.m., Aug. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Lita Ford, 8 p.m., Aug. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Youth Fishing Program, 10 a.m., July 19; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., July 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Canoe, 5 p.m., July 26; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Night Hike, 7 p.m., July 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Archery in the Park, 10 a.m., July 29; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix. Information: 712-258-0838.
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 30; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Road, Salix. Information: 712-258-0838.
Walking Sticks at the Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Butterflies, 10 a.m., Aug. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
The Community Speakout- Housing, 5 p.m., July 21; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Urban Native Center S.C.I.C. Intertribal Contest Pow-Wow, July 23-24; Riverside Park Shelter #3, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-560-1298.
Greek Fest - Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, July 29-31; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th St. Information: 712-255-5559.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Student Experiences, 5 p.m., Aug. 3; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Clay County Fair, Aug. 11-12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-677-7111.
SPORTING
Sioux City Fight Night 2, 6 p.m., July 16; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 605-941-8200.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., July 14, 28; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, Aug. 3, 6; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., July 18, 25, Aug. 1, 8; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Memory in Poetry with Matt Mason, 6:30 p.m. July 19, 26, Aug. 2; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Foodie Friends, 6:30 p.m., July 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.