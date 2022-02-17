Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Sioux City Pete with Special Guests The Gateway Drug, 8 p.m., Feb. 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Matt Cox & the Marauders, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Martina McBride, 7 p.m., March 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Deana Carter, 8 p.m., March 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Mastersons with the Whitemore Sisters, 8 p.m., March 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Immersive Vivaldi, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., March 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Dance Across America '94 Tour, 8 p.m., March 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 712-428-7117
Irish Music Trio: Socks in the Frying Pan, 7:30 p.m., March 16; Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 8th St. SE, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-707-4510
Dirk Quin Band - Funk, Jam & Jazz, 8 p.m., March 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 29 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; ARTcetera 2022, Feb. 26 to April 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Great Backyard Bird Count Bird Hike, 10 a.m., Feb. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Iowa’s Flora – Cultural and Natural History by Deborah Q. Lewis, Curator, Ada Hayden Herbarium, ISU, 12 p.m. Feb. 20; Virtual Event. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Tree Identification, 10 a.m., Feb. 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Colors & Shapes, 10 a.m., March 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Disney On Ice Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, 18; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Feb. 19; 1 p.m., Feb. 20; 1 p; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Jay Leno, 7:30 p.m., March 5; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Woodbury County Conservation Foundation Annual Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Sioux City Game Convention, March 4-6; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072
Hinton Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 9 a.m., March 5; Hinton Community Center, 205 West Main St., Hinton, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309
Onawa Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 10 a.m., March 12; Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309
INFORMATIONAL
Nebraska Indian Community College Vaccination seminar, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 17; Nebraska Indian Community College, 2605 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City. Information: 402-241-5935.
LSI Foster Care and Adoption Orientation, 6 p.m., Feb. 17; Virtual Event. Information: 866-409-2351.
SPORTING
World Championship Motorcycle ICE Racing, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Feb. 20, 27, March 6, 13; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
LWVSC Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 26; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-624-4428