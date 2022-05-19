Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
SongBlast: Dueling Guitars, 8 p.m., May 20, 21; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Sarah Benck & The Rex Granite Band, 8 p.m., May 21; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Never Come Down, 8 p.m., May 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Waitress, 7:30 p.m., May 31; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m., June 4; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 11; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
Nathan Bryce & The Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., June 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 10 a.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Birding for Beginners, 2 p.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Live Animal Encounters, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., June 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Moles, 10 a.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
5678 Dance Studio Recital, 2 p.m., May 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Contemporary Dance Studio Celebration, 2 p.m., June 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., June 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Steve-O, 8 p.m., June 10; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - In Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 11; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-277-2111.
COMMUNITY
Morningside Days, May 19-22; 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-275-5333.
Sioux City Community High School Graduation Ceremonies, 11 a.m. (North), 2:30 p.m. (West), 6 p.m. (East), May 28; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ladies Who Brunch: Going to the Derby for Mental Health, 11 a.m., May 28; The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection, 525 6th St. Information: 712-258-4174
Super Pride Carnival, 10 a.m., June 3; Land of Wellness, 341 Frenchman St., Winnebago, Neb. Information: 712-281-2815
SUX Pride 2022, 11 a.m., June 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-899-8489.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., May 21, 25, 28, June 1, 4, 8, 11, 15; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., May 22, 29, June 5, 12; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., May 23, 30, June 6, 13; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., May 25, June 1, 8, 15; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 26, June 9; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.