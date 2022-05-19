 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Calendar

  • 0

CALENDAR

MUSIC

SongBlast: Dueling Guitars, 8 p.m., May 20, 21; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Sarah Benck & The Rex Granite Band, 8 p.m., May 21; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Never Come Down, 8 p.m., May 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Waitress, 7:30 p.m., May 31; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m., June 4; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128

People are also reading…

CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 11; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196

Nathan Bryce & The Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., June 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Yoga Class, 10 a.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Birding for Beginners, 2 p.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Live Animal Encounters, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., June 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Moles, 10 a.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

5678 Dance Studio Recital, 2 p.m., May 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Contemporary Dance Studio Celebration, 2 p.m., June 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., June 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Steve-O, 8 p.m., June 10; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - In Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 11; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-277-2111.

COMMUNITY

Morningside Days, May 19-22; 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-275-5333.

Sioux City Community High School Graduation Ceremonies, 11 a.m. (North), 2:30 p.m. (West), 6 p.m. (East), May 28; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Ladies Who Brunch: Going to the Derby for Mental Health, 11 a.m., May 28; The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection, 525 6th St. Information: 712-258-4174

Super Pride Carnival, 10 a.m., June 3; Land of Wellness, 341 Frenchman St., Winnebago, Neb. Information: 712-281-2815

SUX Pride 2022, 11 a.m., June 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-899-8489.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., May 21, 25, 28, June 1, 4, 8, 11, 15; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., May 22, 29, June 5, 12; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., May 23, 30, June 6, 13; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., May 25, June 1, 8, 15; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 26, June 9; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Police Department sets up 2 mobile speed kiosks

Sioux City Police Department sets up 2 mobile speed kiosks

Mueller said the units, which resemble big ATM machines, will initially be placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. He said the kiosks will be moved around to "trouble spots" throughout the city. 

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

Luxury meets family life for a Spirit Lake couple

A former corporate executive living in the Twin Cities, Al Giese wanted to return to his native Iowa. Yet he and his wife Barb didn't want to give up luxury with the move. That's why the Gieses purchased a two-story, five-bedroom home in Arthur Heights.

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News