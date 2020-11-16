Weekender Comic
Lenzini, 26, was riding on the back of a motorcycle Saturday afternoon in North Port, Florida, when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a tree.
Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate of 21.5 percent is above the minimum 15 percent required for a district to seek a waiver from state officials to move to online learning.
Watch the Iowa governor's twice-weekly press briefing with us.
The vehicle struck the back of a semi, ripping off the roof of the car as it went underneath the truck.
Nearly 9 percent of Siouxlanders have tested positive for the virus since it arrived in March, according to the analysis.
Bei Sheng Chen has been in treatment since his acquittal in 2018 of first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the death of his wife, Mei Huang.
Looking for weekend plans? Look no further than right here.
Twenty-hour traffic incidents were reported by the Sioux City Police Department in a three-hour period from noon to 3 p.m.
The Hawks doubled their score late in the third quarter -- from 36 to 72 -- to take the lead, one they wouldn’t give up in a 108-94 victory.
Health care workers fatigued; hospital patient numbers rising as second COVID-19 wave hits Sioux City
"We're kind of right on the bubble, and so is Sioux Falls and so is Omaha," a UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's executive said. "We're just worried about sort of everybody's demand peaking at the same time and nobody being able to transfer when they're full."