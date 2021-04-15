Weekender Comic
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
SERGEANT BLUFF -- When Cale Clausen started looking for his senior prom outfit, he didn’t want a regular rental suit from a store. He preferre…
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested at the conclusion of a 2019 high-speed chase claims the maneuver a Sioux City police officer used to s…
LANSING, Mich. -- A former Sioux City plastic surgeon pleaded guilty Monday in a federal court in Michigan to falsifying patient medical records.
SIOUX CITY -- Twin brothers from Sioux City were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery in Sioux Falls and a burglary of a Sioux …
The Texan who had the world's longest nails grown by a woman can finally open a door without fear after cutting them.
LE MARS, Iowa -- As she waited at the Iowa Army National Guard armory in Le Mars Wednesday, Emily Fenske held a sign that said, "I'd wait for …
Before Judge Roger Sailer
- Updated
Let's see: seven nights, 10 participating restaurants.
LE MARS, Iowa -- A rural Akron, Iowa man was arrested March 31 on four counts of second degree sexual abuse, class B felonies; a one count of…
- Updated
When Monroe Tavern opened 16 years ago, they went through 20-30 pounds of wings. Now they go through 10 times that amount, with the high end even reaching over 400.