010523weekender-briefs_merged

MLK Birthday celebration set for Jan. 16

Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley will be the keynote speaker at Sioux City’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

The event, which is sponsored by Sioux City’s NAACP and opened to the public, will be held Jan. 16 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City Community School District high school students will be represented in a MLK essay writing contest while School Board member Monique Scarlett will speak to this year’s theme of “This is the power ... our collective voice.”

Longtime civil rights advocate Richard Hayes will give King’s famous “Mountain Top” speech and the MLK Community Choir – under the direction of Sandra Pearson – will provide the music.

WinnaVegas Casino Resorts donate more than $20,500 to local charities

SLOAN, Iowa – WinnaVegas Casino Resort presented four checks, amounting to more than $20,500, to local Winnebago and Siouxland organizations.

Active in charitable giving, the casino developed a program in which WinnaVegas guests could drop slot tickets into donation boxes placed at various locations in the casino. Guests could also donate change at ticket redemption machines as well as during auctions held at several concerts.

Among the local organizations receiving donations were Winnebago Qalicb, Inc., Winnebago Reformed Church, Crittenton Center and Winnebago Native American Families Association.

“We are pleased to help out our local charities during this special time of the year when help is needed the most,” WinnaVegas general manager Michael Michaud said. “We applaud our guests at WinnaVegas Casino Resort for their generosity for the past few months and we look forward to supporting those in need.”

WinnaVegas Casino Resort, located at 1500 330th St., is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is currently in its 30th year of operation. Opened originally as a bingo parlor in April 1992, WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area. At present, its gaming floor is 54,353 square feet, has more than 767 slot machines, 10 casino table games and features Siouxland’s only bingo hall.

Orange City Arts presents ‘An Evening of Dance’

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W.

The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.

Dance instructors will include Ashley Schiebout (Unity Christian High School Dance Team), Robin Van Es (Robin’s School of Dance), Georgia Walker (Illuminate Dance Project), Julia Vander Stelt (Elite Dance and Fitness) and Natalie Schouten (MOC-FV High School Dance Team).

Dancers of various age will demonstrate their skill and artistry through a mix of jazz, hip-hop, tap and modern dance.

Visit orangecityarts.org or call 712-707-4510 for ticket information.