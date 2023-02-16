St. Patrick’s Day parade returns for 15th year

The 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return to downtown Sioux City at 6 p.m. March 17.

The annual event, which typically attracts more than 50 floats, musicians and groups, will start on Historic Fourth and Iowa streets before heading west to Fourth and Water streets.

“When we started the St. Patrick’s Day Parade 15 years ago, we never imagined it would become one of the biggest events of spring,” Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade co-chair Mac Dolan said. “We invite businesses, organizations and Irish families to sign up to be a part of the parade. We hope everyone will don their most festive green to kick off the weekend in true St. Patrick’s Day style.”

The Sioux City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is sponsored by MVS Metals.

Participants in the parade will include area schools, sports teams, businesses as well as families with Irish heritage. Those interested in participating or volunteering can visit siouxcitystpats.com.

Southern rockers BlackHawk coming to Anthem on May 6

The Southern rock band BlackHawk is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem, 111 Third St., on May 6.

For more than 30 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with its voices, songs and fans. Today, BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level.

Tickets are now on sale at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel’s Rock Shop.

New Stage Players visit ‘On Golden Pond’

New Stage Players will present “On Golden Pond,” Feb. 24-27, at the New Stage Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City.

A classic American drama, “On Golden Pond” details the turbulent relationship between an aging father and his adult daughter.

The curtains will be raised at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, 25 and 27, and at a 2 p.m. Feb. 26 matinee.

Tickets may be reserved at newstageplayers.com.