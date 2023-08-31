More than 100 flavors of beer from local, regional and national vendors will be available for sampling at the third annual 712 Brew Fest, taking place Oct. 14 at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Local breweries will include Marto Brewing Co., Jackson Street Brewing, Brioux City Brewery and Wise I Brewing Co.

This must-attend beer festival will give attendees the opportunity to taste ciders, seltzers, and a variety of nonalcoholic beverages under one roof, plus ciders, seltzers, and a variety of NA beverages. The event will also include music, local food trucks, and more.

The 712 Brew Fest is for people, age 21 and older.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. Each ticket includes entry into the event and a souvenir tasting glass.