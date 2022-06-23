A conversation with SITP cofounder Dave Bernstein

A few days ago, a buddy sent Saturday in the Park cofounder Dave Bernstein a YouTube version of "Paradise Theatre," the tenth album by the rock band Styx.

The 1981 concept album was presented as a fictional account of Chicago's Paradise Theatre from its heyday in 1920 to its eventual closing decades later.

Featuring classic tracks like "The Best of Times," "Too Much Time on My Hand," and "Nothing Ever Goes As Planned."

Watching the "Paradise Theatre" video brought back a lot of memories for Bernstein, whose first concert was, in fact, Styx when they played in Omaha.

"I was 15 years old at the time of the concert and probably shouldn't have been there," he said.

Yet the concert concept of a decaying theater as depicted in songs like "Half Penny Two Penny" and "A.D. 1958" stuck with Bernstein.

In fact, it helped in his future efforts to restore Sioux City's legendary Orpheum Theatre.

It was also a motivation when Bernstein cofounded Saturday in the Park with his friend Adam Feiges more than 30 years ago.

"Is SITP 32 years old now or is 33 years now?" Bernstein asked himself. "Due to COVID, who can do the math anymore."

Coming off of 2021's wildly successful two-day Saturday in the Park, featuring AJR and John Fogerty, Bernstein said this year's show snuck up on him.

"2021 was so refreshing, everyone was ready to get outside and enjoy everything, especially a free music festival where everything just gelled," he said. "This year, it seems a bit different, there seems to be a lot of angst and, maybe, some hopelessness in the air with everyone still scrambling."

Nevertheless, it seemed like a good time for a free festival with a full lineup of amazing performers.

Looking through this year's slate of performers, Bernstein mentioned the return of The Avett Brothers.

"The Avetts gave one of the best SITP shows of all time," he said.

Bernstein also praises legendary guitarist Buddy Guy who at 85, will be making his third SITP appearance.

"You can't get any better than Buddy Guy," he said.

Plus Bernstein said when singer Elle King hits Grandview Park's Main Stage, she will knock everyone's socks off.

"Elle's going to be awesome," he said.

A few weeks before SITP, Bernstein continued to work on many of the behind the scenes details.

Yet, he said the festival wouldn't be possible without the support of its sponsors or without the hard work of SITP's committee members and countless numbers of volunteers.

Some years, things gel. While other years, things drag until the last minute.

However, by the time the Saturday nearest to the Fourth of July rolls around, everything seems to work out.

After all, everyone knows that Saturday in the Park will always represent a good time for a free festival with amazing performers giving terrific shows.

Watching a YouTube video of Styx from their "Paradise Theatre" tour, Bernstein noted the visual quality was grainy but the music was shockingly excellent."

"Paradise Theatre" has withstood the test of time.

The same can be said of Saturday in the Park.

