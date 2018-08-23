2015 was a legendarily huge year for Saturday in the Park.
What started in 1991 as a small blues festival had taken on a life of its own by the 25th year. For founder Dave Bernstein, this meant he had to outdo himself on the headlining act. This was the year he decided to bring in the Queen of Soul, someone with a lot of "respect" in the music industry, Aretha Franklin.
The months leading up to this Saturday in the Park were intense. The backstage and catering committee was nervous about hosting the elderly diva. In 2010 Franklin was hospitalized after a fall resulting in two fractured ribs, and then came her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. This cancer, one of the most fatal strains of the disease, kills 94 percent of people within five years of the diagnosis. She underwent a very successful surgery to remove the cancer, and, subsequently, went back to touring.
As a member of the committee, I was nervous for the legend to come to the bandshell at Grandview Park.
As much as we do to make the backstage and dressing room areas look decent, it is still an old, crumbling building, so what would the diva think when she and her team walked in? Would they take a step in and leave? No. She came well before her set time and stayed in her room, relaxing while getting ready for her performance.
Each year, since the backstage and dressing areas are usually so hot and humid (it is an old building in Iowa in July), we would set up dehumidifiers and fans in the catering area and window air conditioning units in each of the four dressing rooms. Franklin, however, had a stipulation on her rider (the list of requests/demands an artist makes in order to perform) that her room would not be air conditioned. Instead, she wanted a heater and humidifier in the small room to keep her vocal cords supple and top-notch. I imagined walking into that dressing room would feel like a sauna, especially at a time of year that is notoriously hot and muggy.
Other than Franklin, the lineup that year included the local Kelly Quinn Band, a tribute to B.B. King, Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole, North Mississippi Allstars, Gogol Bordello and Foster the People. All of the bands were giddy at the opportunity to perform in the same lineup as Franklin. This wasn’t just another mundane performance for any of the acts. They felt like they got to open for music royalty, which was an understatement.
The day progressed with bands entering and leaving the stage like clockwork. Then came the moment…a sequin-adorned Franklin walked to the front of the stage to thunderous applause. Many of the bands in earlier time-slots had been waiting for this moment with bated breath. Mark Foster, of Foster the People, readied his phone and started recording the Queen with an unabashed grin spreading across his face.
Something a lot of people didn’t realize about her show was that she intended on a costume change half-way through her set. We had an on-stage dressing room specifically for that purpose. She walked into the draped enclosure and disappeared for what seemed like hours, even though it was just a few minutes. The drapes opened and she continued her set with the same dress…the zipper had gotten stuck and the costume change failed. I still wonder what other flashy diva outfit she would have worn for the second half of her show.
When the show ended, I raced off the stage, down the stairs and into the backstage area to wait and meet the living legend, who had had a cameo in one of my favorite movies, “The Blues Brothers.”
A small crowd was gathered and Franklin went from person to person, greeting everybody and thanking them for their support and praise. When she came to me, I said (in my best Belushi impression), “I’ll have four fried chickens and a Coke.”
Franklin looked at me as if I had said something offensive, but then got the reference. She laughed, looked into my eyes and said, “'The Blues Brothers'! That movie was FUN!”
The moment was one I'll never forget.
Rest in peace, Aretha, and thank you for being a good sport with my joke.