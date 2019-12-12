A deep-fried banana may be the new breakfast of champions

Is there such a thing as having too much potassium in a person's diet?

This was a question I faced while stuffing my face with the decadently sweet- deep-fried plantains, which is becoming a staple starch when it comes to breakfast.

Wait, am I actually eating those funky banana-looking things while other people are scarfing down a bowl of cereal? Yes, and I'm loving every minute of it.

You see, I'm a big fan of the Guatemalan desayunos (Spanish for breakfast) served at Natalia's Bakery, 2025 Court St.

Plus the good folks at Natalia's will happily fix you a plate of jamon and huevo (ham and eggs) or with chirozo (a Mexican sausage), a breakfast platter from the Central American country of Guatemala has us drooling.

But before we get into what's in a plantain-fortified meal, we might as well tell why the hell a Mexican bakery is serving diner fare.

A BAKERY AND MUCH (MUCH!) MORE!

If you walk into Natalia's -- or many panaderias -- you'll find a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with sweet treats.