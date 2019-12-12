A deep-fried banana may be the new breakfast of champions

Is there such a thing as having too much potassium in a person's diet?
This was a question I faced while stuffing my face with the decadently sweet- deep-fried plantains, which is becoming a staple starch when it comes to breakfast.
Wait, am I actually eating those funky banana-looking things while other people are scarfing down a bowl of cereal? Yes, and I'm loving every minute of it.
You see, I'm a big fan of the Guatemalan desayunos (Spanish for breakfast) served at Natalia's Bakery, 2025 Court St.
Plus the good folks at Natalia's will happily fix you a plate of jamon and huevo (ham and eggs) or with chirozo (a Mexican sausage), a breakfast platter from the Central American country of Guatemala has us drooling.
But before we get into what's in a plantain-fortified meal, we might as well tell why the hell a Mexican bakery is serving diner fare.
A BAKERY AND MUCH (MUCH!) MORE!
If you walk into Natalia's -- or many panaderias -- you'll find a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with sweet treats.
Want a phone card, a bottle of aspirin and denture cream? Natalia's can help you out. The same is true for a jar of salsa, baby formula and a bottle of Mexican Coca-Cola.
In addition, you can get all the types of fresh, south-of-the-border pastries you can think of. Natalia's has cases and cases of breads, rolls and cakes that will send you into sugar shock.
While the baked goods come in crazy, Technicolor shades, our favorite breakfast platter is full of food that is either pale, muddy-looking or covered in a reddish, spicy sauce.
TACOS AND TORTAS AND BREAKFASTS ... OH MY!
While Natalia's tacos and tortas -- served from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., most days -- are top-notch, their breakfast selection was truly unique to us.
You have free articles remaining.
Although you can add any protein to a Guatemalan breakfast, we prefer ours to be meat-free. Is this for health reasons? Hell no! When the star of a Guatemalan morning is deep-fried fruit, you can tell health doesn't really top our requirements.
Strangely similar to a traditional English breakfast, a Guatemalan one is the ultimate, adapt-to-your-tastes sort of meal.
However, Guatemalan breakfasts always come with an egg (scrambled, over-easy, it's up to you), a glob of refried beans, a funky rectangular slice of fresh queso cheese, a milky sour cream and fresh tortilla for maximum sopping action.
FINGER-LICKING GOOD!
You also get multiple slices of fried plantains that come caramelized in a magnificent mix of butter and brown sugar.
Plantains are the ultimate finger food in that you'll love getting down and dirty with the sugary fruit while licking each one of your digits.
Hey, you don't use a fork and knife for bacon. Why would you use it for plantains?
Also of note is Natalia's over-easy eggs, which come perfectly prepared. Once you puncture the yolk, it doesn't ooze out. Instead, it trickles once you poke it with the edge of one of your plantain slices.
WE THINK WE MAY HAVE A PLANTAIN PROBLEM
On a quiet Friday, I had a desire to swing by Natalia's for a Guatemalan breakfast to go.
Perusing the menu, I noticed something I had previously overlooked.
If a person so desired, he could order a full Guatemalan breakfast PLUS a separate order of deep-fried plantains for dessert.
Guess what I ordered last Friday? Double the plantains, double the fun, right?
Yeah, I think I have a plantain problem.