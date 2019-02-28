Say “Tuck Cancer” at Doxx Warehouse Bar at the second annual drag show event benefiting the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
After years of throwing lavish parties on his birthday and raising funds for various charitable causes, Sioux City drag queen star Martina Shakers, aka Joe McCulley, made things personal. In past years he donated the money raised to organizations benefiting animals and many other things, but last year he changed the focus to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center. Last year was also the year when his cousin Melissa Jensen was going through a fight for her life with breast cancer. Before we go any further with this story, we want to inform you that Jensen is still around and in the beginning of remission.
“Every year for my birthday I try to do something good for the community,” said Shakers. “In years past I’ve done benefits for the Humane Society. I’ve done them for parks and other charities. Two years ago I was in Des Moines for an event and there was an event happening right before our event called Tuck Cancer. I had brought a big basket full of items to raffle off during our event, but I decided to donate it to the Tuck Cancer event. I thought I wanted to do something like that for Sioux City. I wanted to use their format and make it our own.
“Last year was the first year that we did Tuck Cancer and people had such a good time, they were dying laughing. I bring in professional drag queens, professional male entertainers and also straight guys that have never been in heels before who get up on stage and look like Bambi on ice. We raised $5,500 last year in three and a half hours. I try to do something good for the community on my birthday. With Melissa being my cousin, it made an impact. She came last year and she was wearing a stocking cap because she had been going through chemotherapy and had lost her hair. I was so proud of her because she was so strong. A lot of people won’t talk about what they are going through in that situation, but she was there to tell her story and relate to other people who were maybe going through something similar. She was inspirational to other people. With her coming back this year, one year later, she can tell people that they can make it through what she had been through.”
Before cancer, Jensen was a normal wife and mother to two children with a passion for sports and keeping busy. When she found lumps in her breasts, she knew she needed to seek medical help, and thankfully she did before anything spread further. She ended up going through chemotherapy and having a double mastectomy followed by reconstructive surgery. This process saved her life, and throughout this time she continued to keep busy and not let the illness keep her down.
“I had a mammogram and right afterwards the nurse told me that she would be surprised if it came back negative,” said Jensen. “When you are waiting there and thinking about what the results will be, your mind unfortunately goes to a negative place. It gets you thinking about all the things you want to do and the things you will miss out on. Specifically I was thinking about my kids when I was in those moments. They haven’t even hit double digits in their ages. They haven’t gone to high school or homecomings or prom…no high school graduations…marriage, kids…the whole gamut of things I didn’t want to miss out on. I just cried and wrote things in my journal.”
During the chemotherapy Jensen’s long straight red hair fell out, and afterwards grew back brown and curly. Shakers compared her new hair to a football helmet and decided that Jensen was in need of a makeover to make her feel more like her old self. This makeover happened at Ulta Beauty and the change was transformative; not only visually, but emotionally as well. As her daughter Raegan watched on, her hair was straightened and trimmed, all while her smile kept growing.
As was mentioned previously, Jensen will be in attendance when Tuck Cancer takes over Doxx Warehouse Bar on March 1. She will share her experiences with anyone interested or with anyone going through a similar situation.
While the event benefits a very serious cause, the party itself is a raunchy and hilarious affair.
“It’s a great time; one of the most fun nights in my life,” said Shakers. “There are so many lessons that are learned that night. People learn about cancer and overcoming it. Straight men learn about what their wives go through to look beautiful for them. It’s not so easy to walk in heels. I’ve seen people laugh and have a good time. It’s weird hearing people say they had a good time at a cancer benefit, but people get to get away from life for a minute, have fun and see a lot of the talent that we have in the area.”
In addition to the drag show featuring both professional and novice drag queens, there will be face painting, an auction, a raffle and a table with information from the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.