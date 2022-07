SIOUX CITY -- 2022 Saturday in the Park did not disappoint despite the festival happening in one day compared to its usual two.

Acts both big and small captivated audiences throughout July 2 with the Main Stage and Abe Stage hosting crowds of thousands to see musicians such as The Avett Brothers, Buddy Guy, Elle King and Fetty Wap.

Festival founder Dave Bernstein said that festival operations “felt very smooth this year,” and estimated that over 25,000 people attended the event.