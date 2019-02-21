The Diving Elk’s Austin Foster, originally from Estherville, won first place in the "bartender" category of the Siouxland’s Choice awards, which says a lot seeing as how this husband and father of four has only been living in the area for around two and a half years.
For anyone who has had a drink mixed by Foster, you know why he achieved the win. His cocktails are out of this world, extremely creative and it is obvious he has a passion for mixing amazing drinks. This is his first Siouxland’s Choice Awards nomination and his first win.
How much of your life is dedicated to bartending?
Foster: “Bartending is my passion. It is what I love. I’ve been back behind the stick pretty regularly and pretty seriously for the last five or six years. In that time I’ve been able to really work through a lot of really cool industry events and take advantage of a lot of hospitality; not only in the heartland, but all over the states and even throughout the world. It continues to feed my passion.”
What do you credit your win to?
Foster: “First, I’m humbled. What I’d credit it to is the people I work with…the people that are in this bar around me is the only reason I get to mix drinks and have fun with it. I don’t get to be here every night like the rest of the employees. It’s great to be able to sling drinks and hopefully put out a quality product…but damn…I’m surrounded by two or three of the best bartenders I’ve worked with: John, Katie and CJ. I just happened to eek out a nod this time.”
What makes you stand out in this community?
Foster: “I would say what makes anyone stand out anywhere is about the amount of work they put into something. I put a lot of effort into what I do. I care about what I do. I don’t know if that makes me stand out. I know that when I’m in different places and see someone working harder, that makes people stand out to me.”
Considering this was a community vote, what does this win mean to you?
Foster: “I cast my vote for someone else, so it’s incredibly humbling. My only response to that is to say I’m grateful and I like the opportunity to do what I love. The accolades are cool, but if anything it helps me double down and continue driving further.”