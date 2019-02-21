Try 1 month for 99¢
Austin Foster 2019 best bartender

Austin Foster, a bartender at The Diving Elk, took first place for the 'bartender' category in the 2019 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

 Ari E. Lebowitz, The Weekender

The Diving Elk’s Austin Foster, originally from Estherville, won first place in the "bartender" category of the Siouxland’s Choice awards, which says a lot seeing as how this husband and father of four has only been living in the area for around two and a half years.

For anyone who has had a drink mixed by Foster, you know why he achieved the win. His cocktails are out of this world, extremely creative and it is obvious he has a passion for mixing amazing drinks. This is his first Siouxland’s Choice Awards nomination and his first win.

How much of your life is dedicated to bartending?

Foster: “Bartending is my passion. It is what I love. I’ve been back behind the stick pretty regularly and pretty seriously for the last five or six years. In that time I’ve been able to really work through a lot of really cool industry events and take advantage of a lot of hospitality; not only in the heartland, but all over the states and even throughout the world. It continues to feed my passion.”

What do you credit your win to?

Foster: “First, I’m humbled. What I’d credit it to is the people I work with…the people that are in this bar around me is the only reason I get to mix drinks and have fun with it. I don’t get to be here every night like the rest of the employees. It’s great to be able to sling drinks and hopefully put out a quality product…but damn…I’m surrounded by two or three of the best bartenders I’ve worked with: John, Katie and CJ. I just happened to eek out a nod this time.”

What makes you stand out in this community?

Foster: “I would say what makes anyone stand out anywhere is about the amount of work they put into something. I put a lot of effort into what I do. I care about what I do. I don’t know if that makes me stand out. I know that when I’m in different places and see someone working harder, that makes people stand out to me.”

Considering this was a community vote, what does this win mean to you?

Foster: “I cast my vote for someone else, so it’s incredibly humbling. My only response to that is to say I’m grateful and I like the opportunity to do what I love. The accolades are cool, but if anything it helps me double down and continue driving further.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Weekender Writer

Load comments