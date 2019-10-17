October; what a month to be alive and on this side of the dirt.
Over the course of this month, we celebrate the people and things that came before us and are currently pushing daisies. Ghosts, goblins, witches and warlocks, zombies and werewolves and more creepy creatures wander the streets in search of sweet treats. Neighborhoods are taken over by monstrous decorations as people try to outdo their neighbors with otherworldly lawn displays.
Hot chocolate is brewed and mini marshmallows float at the top, gently melting into the dark beverage before being enjoyed by people of all ages.
For some people, October holds a tradition of watching horror movies each and every night. While I don't always stick with this tradition every night, more often than not I'll catch myself curled up in my recliner watching spooky flicks. These scary movies include classics like the original "Halloween," "Friday the 13th" and "Nightmare on Elm Street" as well as newer movies such as "The Conjuring" and "Paranormal Activity" series. Really, I'll enjoy any movie that keeps me on the edge of my seat with my hands sporadically rushing up to cover my eyes at points.
This time of year makes me miss living in a house and handing out candy to the trick or treaters on the north side of town. These days I have to forfeit doling out candy because I live in a downtown apartment, but the memories from previous years abound in my mind.
At this point, I don't remember the last year I actually dressed up for the holiday; I tend to enjoy looking at other people's costumes, yet don't want to spend my hard-earned money on something I'd wear one day of my life.
If you are looking to have Halloween fun on a budget, you can hit up the Zombie Walk on Oct. 19 and get zombified with makeup for free at Eclipse Nightclub & Cabaret (412 Jones St.). For even more fun, you can attend the Blood Crawl (21 and over) and sample 15 fun drinks from 15 different bars for only $20.
No matter what you end up doing to celebrate Halloween, be sure to do so in a safe manner. Remember that there are always cabs, Lyfts and Ubers to call if you have had too much fun. Happy Halloween, Weekender readers.