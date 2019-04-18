Podcasts are a somewhat new form of media which have been gaining in popularity over the last couple of decades and the Sioux City Conservatory of Music has recently gotten into the process of creating their own digital programs.
That’s right. Podcasts are becoming the new media norm. Even this Weekender writer has been on Tom Green’s podcast as well as Kevin Farley’s (brother to the late Chris Farley). Although it is a newer form of media, I believe it is here to stay. Podcasts give voice to the otherwise voiceless and can cover an infinite variety of topics. They have become significantly more popular in the past several years and it is common to hear people talking about their favorite ones they listen to on a daily or weekly basis.
The podcast program at The Sioux City Conservatory of Music is still in its infancy, and people involved in the program such as Brendan Smyth, Ben Jackson, Aden Bush and Alexander Cabrera are eager to start getting the podcasts out to the public.
The room’s setup is simple, yet sleek. There is a circular table set up with microphones, a couple chairs and there is a computer and sound system in front of the back wall. The room is inviting and is set up so there is space for plenty of people and musicians to sit in on the podcast sessions.
But why is the conservatory getting into the podcast game now?
“We started gearing up for this about three months ago,” said Jackson. “The staff at the conservatory has been getting the first dibs at the podcasts. Ron and Gia (Emory) review the podcasts for approval, making sure the podcasts are what they want to associate with the conservatory. We want to give musicians and artists the opportunity to have a voice. We want to talk about what pushes these artists and what inspires them to do what they do. Sometimes it’s hard for people to have the platform to talk about their art, and I think it’s really sad if people don’t have the opportunity to share their art. We want to give people a voice because we know what it is like not having one.”
“I think the overall vision of their (the Emory’s) community is to reach as many audiences and people as possible,” said Smyth, who is the leader of the podcast program. “They want people to have the opportunity to have a voice when they might not have had one before. Some people might not be into creating music but they might still want to come and hang out with their friends at the conservatory. This gives people another option. If you are not involved in music and just want to be a part of this community, this brings in a whole new demographic of people to the conservatory. Podcasts have been growing in popularity lately.”
However, what might podcasts provide that other forms of media are lacking?
“I think it is the personal connection you have with the podcaster,” said Smyth. “There are some (podcasts) that I have listened to for years, and it feels like I get to know the person putting out the show. It is more engaging. It isn’t just like sitting down to watch a TV show or listen to music. People are having conversations about things you are interested in and you are just sort of hanging out with them. You can narrow it down to podcasts that you are really interested in. There are a lot of them out there.”
“With a podcast you can listen or even watch if you want,” said Jackson. “They can be on in the background when you are hanging out with people or studying. You can have props and a backdrop to make the show truly yours; this will give a sense of individualism. You can show how unique you are by the way you present your podcast. It can show people more about who you are.”
“Podcasts are more specialized and in-depth than the character setting limit would be on any other social media outlet,” said Cabrera. “It gives you a chance to speak out on a specific topic.”
“I think people like podcasts for similar reasons to liking Vlogs,” said Bush. “It feels like the same sort of experience.”
The podcast lessons will be $25 and will include the publication of your very own podcast.
Stop in to The Sioux City Conservatory of Music to check out all it has to offer; learn a new instrument, take vocal lessons or even start your own podcast.