A trio of acts coming to Hard Rock's Anthem

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., has announced a trio of concert at Anthem, featuring an up-and-coming country musician, a multiplatinum country star plus a Midwestern cover band named after meat.

Mitchell Tenpenny, best known for his breakout country single, "Drunk Me," has been nominated for Top Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. He'll be at Anthem on Jan. 28, 2022.

Deana Carter has been a pop and country mover and shaker for the past two decades. Best known for her superhit "Strawberry Wine," Carter will perform at Anthem on March 4, 2022.

Iowa cover band The Pork Tornadoes have performed music from such diverse stars as Katy Perry, Lizzo and the Killers. They will be coming to Anthem on April 22, 2022.

Tickets are on sale at The Rock Shop and hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com. All Anthem events for guests, age 21 and older.

