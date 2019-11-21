A year has gone by since the passing of the father of Marvel Comics

It is hard to believe it has been a year, but last Nov. 12 the world lost a true superhero; one that didn’t wear a cape, but used a pen to create a dynamic universe.

Stanley Martin Lieber, aka Stan Lee, was the legendary mind behind such comic book characters as Spider Man, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Black Panther, Daredevil and many, many more.

Without Lee, Marvel Comics wouldn’t be the major entertainment force it is today and the world wouldn’t be quite as imaginative, innovative and as full of wonder.

It was always a pleasure spotting him in his many cameo appearances in Marvel movies, among others like Kevin Smith's "Mallrats."

Lee’s mission was one of equality. He taught us it was okay to be different … to embrace our differences. Civil rights was always a driving point of his stories and losing him last year, in a time of great racial divide, was a hard blow to take.

Lee left a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten any time soon. His legions of fans will pass down his characters and stories proudly for many generations to come.

I wanted to leave you this week with an essay about racism Lee wrote in 1968: