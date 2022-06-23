Abe Stage Bands and Times

12:30 - 1:40 MIL MUSIQ/C Note (Sioux City) Hip-hop
2:00 - 2:45 Fall of Kings (Sioux City) Rock
3:00 - 3:40 Johnny Marz (Sioux City) Hip-hop
3:50 - 4:30 Reno (Sioux City) Hip-hop
5:00 - 5:45 The Impulsive (Omaha) Rock
6:15 - 7:00 Ghettosocks (Toronto) Hip-hop
7:30 8:45 Black Pistol Fire (Austin, Texas) Rock
9:15 - 10:15 Fetty Wap (New Jersey) Hip-hop
10:15 - 11:00 Sound Insurgent (Sioux City) EDM
