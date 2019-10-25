What comic book fan doesn't love free comics, especially with Halloween themed stories that go perfect this time of year?
We know we love comics here at The Weekender, and we jump at the opportunity to collect these free stories.
The public is going to have a chance to receive free comics during the eighth annual Halloween ComicFest at ACME Comics (1622 Pierce St.) from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.
ACME Comics owner Fran McGarry (who started the store with her husband Kevin on April 1 of 1995) likes Halloween because it is one day a year you can be a child at any age.
"Halloween is time for everybody to be kids," said McGarry. "Trick-or-treating is mainly for the kids, but adults also get to dress up, be silly and have fun. It is just a fun holiday."
The free Halloween offerings at ComicFest will include three titles oriented towards younger readers and three comics intended for all of us mature readers out there.
The youth titles include a "Black Canary" and "Swamp Kid" mini flip-book, "Aspen Mascots," which includes many activities for children to do and Dark Horse's "House of Fear."
You have free articles remaining.
The adult comics include "Tony Stark Iron Man: Road to Iron Man 2020," DC Comics' "DCEASED" and Joe Hill's (Stephen King's son) "Hill House Comics," which gives a collection of previews of dark works from even darker minds.
Also, Aspen and Marvel comic artist Joey Vasquez will be at the store to sign comics and to draw sketches (for a nominal fee) if you bring a sketchbook.
"Most recently, the big thing is he has become one of the Marvel artists," said the proprietor. "He's been working on multiple titles with Marvel. He will be coming in to sign autographs and do sketches. He will also be teaching an art class that will start at 3 p.m."
It seems, though, that in a digital world books tend follow the digital pattern. Why do physical comic books keep being popular as the years go by?
"Truthfully, they are more fun to read," said McGarry. "The problem with digital is you can zoom in and get that detail, but you don't get to see the whole page when you have a two-page spread. DC actually did a study to see how print was doing versus digital. They found that for every person they lost from print to go to digital, they gained from people transitioning from digital to print."
While you can show up to this event in costume, costumes are not required. It is a fun way to make things a little spookier, though.
"It's an adrenaline rush," she said. "It's a blood rush; a legal high. It's fun, pure and simple. It is a way of getting scared, but still being safe."