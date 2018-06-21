The preliminary rounds of the Acoustic Battle of the Bands are nearly finished. Competing in this week's competition are Two If By Sea (consisting of Harley Van Kirk and Josh Reed), Teem (featuring Eric Tompkins and Eric Meek) and Montezuma (made up of Jordan Axtell, Jessica Hammond and Dylan Nelson).
Editor's note: We previous misidentified Jordan Axtell as Jordan McKenna.
The Weekender spoke with all three competitors about the upcoming battle and acoustic shows in general:
TWO IF BY SEA
How do you gauge a “successful” acoustic show?
Harley Van Kirk: That's a hard question. I don't know that you gauge a successful acoustic show any different than you would gauge a successful any show. As long as the people are happy. As long as your music is enjoyed and people get into it, I would consider that a success. Probably not even all of them. Obviously everyone has an opinion about what music is good and what music isn't good. That's kind of subjective for people. I would be happy if one person liked my music. Obviously it's better if a whole group likes it. As long as one person digs it, that seems pretty successful to me.
How does an acoustic crowd differ from that of a full band gig?
Van Kirk: When you play acoustic, it becomes a way more intimate setting. The people are much closer. It's not going to be as loud and the interaction between the crowd and the people tends to be a little more intimate because you're playing acoustically. I always look back at MTV and they would play those acoustic shows. Nirvana would be on there or Stone Temple Pilots. Everybody was laid back. They just sat a BSed a little bit in between playing songs, so it was more like a jam session to me.
How important is it to interact with the crowd at acoustic sets? Or is it important?
Van Kirk: Oh man! That's huge. I like to talk so acoustic seems to work out for me really well. That's a big part of playing an acoustic show. You can get up there and BS a little, tell jokes if you want to -- not that it really makes a big difference. It's good to keep the crowd interested. Not necessarily with just the music but in you. You can kind of give them the low down, tell them the stories of how the song came to be.
TEEM
Why are acoustic shows important for a musician? Or are they?
Eric Meek: If there is I would say that it's the exposed or "stripped down" nature of an acoustic performance. Generally, acoustic performances bring to light the musicians cleanliness and technique, or lack thereof.
Why is there sometimes a greater level of intimacy between the musician and crowd at an acoustic show?
Meek: In my experience there can actually be less intimacy. Being mostly a cover band we have been background music many times. Acoustic shows by big touring acts are awesome because of the answer to Question 1, it's "real" and human.
Why do you, personally, like to perform acoustic shows?
Meek: (laughs) Split two ways instead of five... duh.
MONTEZUMA
What do you think sets acoustic shows apart from a “regular,” full band set?
Jessica Hammond: One of the biggest differences to me, besides playing a different guitar with different limitations, is playing sitting down versus standing up. When I play a set with a full band and I'm standing up, I focus a lot on moving around and having a lively stage presence. When I play sitting down, I can focus more on my singing and playing.
Dylan Nelson: It’s a good opportunity to take advantage of subtly. Full bands are much louder and more in your face than when your playing acoustic. Playing acoustic is a more intimate experience.
What are some challenges that are distinct to acoustic gigs?
Hammond: Crowd engagement. Trying to appeal to a crowd of people drinking and talking over your music can be a challenge.
Nelson: I think it’s a challenge to make what you’re playing, sound just as full and exciting with acoustic instruments as you can with a full band.
Jordan Axtell: Playing electric allows for a bit more room for error, I think, than when it's just you and your guitar. If you're playing acoustic it's a bit more obvious if you screw up.
What are you looking forward to most about the acoustic battle of the bands?
Hammond: I'm just looking forward to playing! I love to take every chance I can get to play on a stage. Especially when I get to play music with my best friends.
Nelson: I just wanna play and have fun with everyone. I’m excited to see what everyone brings and how different the groups will be from each other. I’m not really into competitions, but that aspect of it will make it a bit more interesting I think.
Axtell: I wanna pretty much steal Jessica's answer here. I'm just stoked that I'm playing music I love with such badass musicians like these two. I'm also excited to see what everyone else is going to be doing, and who the bands even are. There are a lot of band names I don't recognize