Activities move online at Sioux City's Lewis and Clark center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When folks can't come to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center for programs and activities, the staff decided to bring it to them.

Director Mike McCormick said they wanted to continue the center's Sunday Presentations and that they found a way to through the use of Facebook.

“By accident, we got onto the idea of using Facebook, so we are continuing it,” McCormick said. “We’re going to live stream Sundays at 2 p.m. As long as the center stays closed we’re going to (have presenters) come in for people to listen at home.”

The first two were with musicians -- Mike Langley performed on March 22; Noah Towns entertained March 29.

Langley, like so many local musicians, was affected by the closure of bars and restaurants.

McCormick said giving people a safe way to enjoy the center’s programming during this crisis has been extremely successful.

“It’s a unique way to solicit an audience,” McCormick said.

The Center's Education Coordinator Sara Olson also will be posting educational materials for children.