Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve offers outdoor summer fun

"It's a great place to come out and enjoy the outdoors," Moats said.

Moats said that they usually do lots of summer programs, including summer camps and naturalist programs for younger kids. However, due to COVID-19, they aren't able to do hands-on or one-on-one programs at this time.

"We're adapting," Moats said. "We are doing programming, such as virtual programming, on our Adams Homestead Facebook page. We are creating a lot of self-guided activities for visitors to do on their own."

Moats said it's programming that keeps people safe and comfortable.

Moats said that they are in the process of creating backpacks that have different outdoor themes for families to check out and do stuff on their own.

Moats said the virtual Facebook programming includes tours of the area and the buildings on the homestead site.

Moats said they still able to do in-person tours of the homestead, but they are limiting it to groups of 10 or less.