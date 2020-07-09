Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve offers outdoor summer fun

Itching to get out and enjoy the summer breeze? Many of the area's nature preserves and state parks are open for some outdoor fun.
The Adams Homestead and Nature preserve is a 15,000-acre area full of trails and history in North Sioux City.
Park Manager Jody Moats said it's a hidden gem that helps show the history of South Dakota.
Moats said the land was donated to the state by two sisters, Maude and Mary Adams. She said that the sisters decided to donate the land because they wanted to share their experience and history with the people of South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
"We have over 10 miles of hiking and biking trails," Moats said. "We also have a homestead site that has some cultural history."
Moats said there are plenty of things for people to do. Some people don't know just how large the homestead and nature preserve is until they walk around. Among those hidden surprises: an archery range.
Moats said there are a few hiking trails for people to use and two main six-mile loops -- the river loop and the lake loop. She said there are also a few smaller trails there.
Moats said the homestead site includes the house the Adams children grew up in, a cabin, a schoolhouse and a church. There is even a place dedicated to the sisters' brother, Sonny, which houses live animals.
"It's a great place to come out and enjoy the outdoors," Moats said.
Moats said that they usually do lots of summer programs, including summer camps and naturalist programs for younger kids. However, due to COVID-19, they aren't able to do hands-on or one-on-one programs at this time.
"We're adapting," Moats said. "We are doing programming, such as virtual programming, on our Adams Homestead Facebook page. We are creating a lot of self-guided activities for visitors to do on their own."
Moats said it's programming that keeps people safe and comfortable.
Moats said that they are in the process of creating backpacks that have different outdoor themes for families to check out and do stuff on their own.
Moats said the virtual Facebook programming includes tours of the area and the buildings on the homestead site.
Moats said they still able to do in-person tours of the homestead, but they are limiting it to groups of 10 or less.
With everything going on, it surprised Moats to see how busy the Adams Homestead and Nature preserve has been recently. She said people need to go outside and do something, especially after being cooped up for so long.
