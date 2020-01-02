Advice Goddess

Though your daughter is only 3, even slightly older children seem to be harmed by being hammered with early academics. Psychologist Peter Gray writes: "The research is clear. Academic training in kindergarten has no long-term benefit. ... It slightly increases academic test-scores in first grade, but by third grade the benefit is lost and, according to some of the best studies, by fourth grade those subjected to academic kindergartens are doing worse" academically "than those who were in play-based kindergartens."

Ultimately, it's particularly unhelpful to treat child development as a sort of race. Take the age that children start walking. Psychologist and pediatrician Arnold Gesell noted that some children walk as early as 9 months, while others start as late as 15 months. Ultimately, the early walker is no better a walker than the later one.

As for getting the grandparents to stand down, start positive: Tell them you know they love their granddaughter and want the best for her. Next, explain the research findings on both learning and appearance. Then explain that for you, what matters is that your daughter has a happy, meaningful, productive life, and this starts with her not being pushed to do things she isn't developmentally ready for.

Be prepared to remind them a few times when they forget or, um, "forget." (Well-meaning grandparents can have something in common with stubborn toddlers.) On a positive note, they did wait till after the kid was born to go all psycho "Harvard or bust!" instead of getting down by your big pregnant belly and yelling calculus theorems into your uterus.

