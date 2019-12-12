Advice Goddess

I was feeding my meter the other day, and this guy started chatting me up outside his store and got me to take his number. He seemed sweet, but things quickly got weird when he wanted to come over the next night. I said that didn't work for me, but I offered to swing by his work and say hi during the day. He responded angrily: "No. I wanna come to your house, but you aren't ready for it." I politely explained that I didn't know him at all and wasn't into casual sex anymore. If that didn't work for him, that was totally cool and we could just be friends. He got angry again, saying (bizarrely), "I'm not a negative person" and then "But now you'll never know how awesome I am!" I was dumbfounded. Why do some guys get so jerky when you turn them down or just want to take things slow?