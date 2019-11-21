Advice Goddess

A Labor of Leave

I haven't had sex since my last breakup, and I'm all lusty. I really like this guy, but he seems to have some intimacy issues. We went on a coffee date, and the chemistry made things go further than I would have wanted or expected (making out like crazy in the car). My friends keep reminding me to build trust and friendship before sex. But can you really go backward? Like, is it possible to just hang out and chat once things have gotten hot and heavy? -- Lustbucket

A nice thick pane of bulletproof glass between two people is an underappreciated chastity helper, which is to say, in a perfect world, you'd plan your dates around one of you getting a job in a check-cashing place or getting arrested and held without bail.

There's a tendency when you've initially gone a little too heavy into the heavy petting to be all: "Oh, well...cat's out of the bag. Let's just go straight to the sex dungeon." However, for women especially, having sex right away can lead to a sort of psychological blinding to their sex partner's shortcomings.