Advice Goddess

Buss and Penke add that people who are narcissistic -- self-centered, exploitative, with a strong sense of entitlement, and lacking in empathy -- "habitually place a higher weight on their own welfare relative to the welfare of others." Now, maybe you don't see this sort of selfish, cavalier attitude coming out habitually in your friend, but maybe that's because friendship is fun-centered and thus doesn't have the sort of strains put on it that a business partnership or relationship does. (You don't have to decide whether to have an abortion because you went out for drinks with your friend.)

Where does this leave you? Unfortunately, without a lot of attractive options. Though it's reasonable to prefer that she change her philosophy on dog training (which appears to be "Why bother?") expecting her to do so is basically the love child of toxic hope and irrational expectations. Tempting as it must be to simply demand she train her dog, as you've already seen, telling people what to do tends to backfire, leading them to tell you where to go.

What you can do is choose: Consider whether the benefits of having her in your life are worth the cost. If you decide to keep her around, be realistic: Leave any pricey rejuveceuticals and anything else of value locked in a kennel when visiting her and Cujodoodle. It might also help to look on the positive side: It's only her dog running wild; she isn't hollering out the back door, "Kids, if you rob the liquor store, don't forget Mommy's merlot!"

