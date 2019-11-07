Advice Goddess

Your problem isn't being attracted to guys who turn out to be messed up. It's going forward with them after you discover that. It's like seeing the sign "Shark-Infested Waters" and then saying to yourself, "They probably just say that so the lifeguards don't have so much work. And I mean, do I really need my arms? Both arms?"

Research by psychologist Roy Baumeister on self-regulation -- professorese for self-control -- finds that it has four components: standards, motivation to meet those standards, self-monitoring to make sure you're doing that, and the will to control urges to do what you know you shouldn't be doing.

You probably believe you have standards, but chances are you haven't thought them out to the point that you can tick off what they are. Not having a solid grasp on them means you can't monitor whether you're following them and take action if you aren't. Now's the time to change that. Write down a list of your standards: your must-haves for a guy you're with, the qualities you can't do without.

When you're interested in a guy, don't just hope he hits the marks; ask questions that draw out the sort of man he is and also look at his behavior. If he falls short of your standards, make yourself move on. Yes, make yourself. This will be hardest the first time and if you really like a particular guy. Eventually, it'll become easier to weed out the guys with issues, though you may need to work on your own before you're comfortable with guys who'd make you happy. Should you find yourself jonesing for a project, opt for something safe, like gluing elbow macaroni all over your car, as opposed to being like the storm chaser dude who's all surprised when he gets blown into the next state and impaled by rebar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0