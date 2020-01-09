Advice Goddess

In short, if you're an ugly millionaire, it's best if you're a man. However, if you're a hot barista or pizza delivery person, you'll still get plenty of dates -- if you're a woman. Because men evolved to prioritize physical appearance in mates, women will band together to punish other women for wearing skimpy, revealing clothes or just for being physically attractive. Women seem to recognize that other women do this. Research by social psychologist Jaimie Arona Krems suggests that women tend to dress defensively -- wear less revealing clothes and dampen their attractiveness -- when they'll be around other women (SET ITAL)that they aren't already friends with.(END ITAL)

Prior research (by psychologist Joyce Benenson, among others) finds that girls and women tend to be vicious to newcomers in a way boys and men are not. For women, there generally seem to be "costs from incorporating a female newcomer," Krems explained to me. The women we already know -- "even those we can have some conflict with -- may be less competitive with us. At times, their gains can be our gains. And very often, female friends protect one another" -- sometimes from other women's aggression. "In fact, we might even dress a little more revealingly ... when we're with our female friends than when we're heading out alone ... perhaps because our friends have our backs."