Advice Goddess

So, sure, you like the guy, but one date in, you're dying to text him not because he's "the one" but because you're suffering through what I like to describe as the emotional version of a really bad need to pee. Reminding yourself that it's just psychological hydraulics might help you weather the discomfort of not texting and then be all cool when the guy eventually calls: "Jason? Jason who? ... Oh, right! Heyyy! Hold on a sec," you say, as you descend the ladder and put down the glue roller you've been using to wallpaper your bedroom ceiling with huge blown-up photos of his face.