Advice Goddess

We humans evolved to have a built-in accounting team -- our drive for reciprocity, for fairness in what we give and get in return. Our emotions are reciprocity's worker bees, putting out feelbad (in the form of anger, resentment, humiliation, or sadness) when we get scammed. We're motivated to rid ourselves of those rotten feelings, which we do by trying to right the balance or at least avoid getting scammed again.

That said, in close relationships, we aren't looking for 50/50 reciprocity like in business. In this case, for example, a 55-cent first-class stamp on a thank you card would've done the job.

In other words, you're ultimately reacting to a lack of gratitude -- an emotion more vital to human connection than it gets credit for. Gratitude (in response to somebody's generosity) is an important display of what evolutionary psychologist Julian Lim and his colleagues call "social valuation": how much another person values our well-being. Their showing high valuation of our interests is ultimately a form of social insurance -- a sign that when the chips are down, they're more likely to be there for us.