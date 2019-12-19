Advice Goddess

Baby Got Backup

I've been dating this really great woman for three months. She's just decided that she needs to be single right now, despite our forming a pretty strong connection. She explained that she really, really likes me, but she's never been single for very long and thinks it's best for her at the moment. I can respect that. She also says we can keep sleeping together if I want. I want to do that, but I'm wondering: Could that ruin our chances of having a real relationship again in the future?

--Wanna Play It Smart

People give you a reason for their behavior. It may not be the real reason. Like, I'd tell somebody, "So sorry ... got a work thing!" and not, "I'd shave off my eyebrows to get out of your 8-year-old's oboe recital."

There's a good chance you've been demoted from boyfriend to emergency penis. Research by evolutionary psychologist Joshua Duntley suggests that we evolved to cultivate backup mates -- plan B partners we can quickly pivot to in case a partner ditches us or dies in a freak accident. Many or most of us seem to have a backup mate or two -- somebody we flirt with regularly or otherwise set up as our romantic fallback, though we aren't always consciously aware of it.