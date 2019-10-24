The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray knew his songs still resonated with audiences after hearing them covered by singers on TV shows like "American Idol" and "The Voice."
"It gives me chills hearing 17- or 18-year-old kids performing 'Can't You See,'" the veteran lead singer explained. "I wasn't that much older when I first sang that song and the lyrics remain as timely as ever."
A founding member of the pioneering Southern rock group, Gray and the Marshall Tucker Band will be in concert, 8 p.m. Friday, in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem theater.
Established in 1972 by Gray, Paul T. Riddle, George McCorkle, Jerry Eubanks and brothers Tommy and Toy Caldwell in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Marshall Tucker Band took its name from a piano tuner whose name was spotted on a key ring in their rehearsal space.
Along with the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band brought a progressively bluesy new sound to country music, influencing latter day artists like Alabama, the Kentucky Headhunters and Travis Tritt, among many others.
However, the band -- affectionately known simply as MTB to fans -- faced major upheavals that began when Tommy Caldwell died from injuries suffered in a 1980 car accident.
Subsequently, McCorkle, Riddle and Eubanks chose to retire in the mid 1980s. So did Toy Caldwell, who wrote such seminal MTB songs as "Can't You See," "Heard It on a Love Song" and "Take the Highway."
"The original members were only together for eight years but we always knew the band would continue, one way or another," Gray explained. "I was the last man standing and I continued the band with everybody's blessings."
Indeed, the current Marshall Tucker Band is made of musicians who've been the group for more than 30 years.
"Our music represent a definite time and place in music but our band gives it a timeless essence," Gray said.
The Marshall Tucker Band was never the sort of group that made headlines over backbiting or internal conflicts. Isn't that right?
"Yeah, that is right. I can honestly say that there was never any hostility in our original lineup or in the subsequent band. We just loved making music and were willing to play our butts off."
Obviously, your music continues to resonate with audiences. How do you keep things fresh?
"Well, it doesn't matter if you're playing to 100 people or 40,000 people, you've got to read the audience. You feed off of their energy and they'll let you what they want to hear."
Are you surprised that performers cover MTB songs on "American Idol" and "The Voice"?
"Not really. Our songs have been covered by (such artists as) Waylon Jennings and Alabama in the past. But when I hear contestants cover our songs, I'll try to reach out and wish them good luck. It's the least that I can do."
Has this increased exposure created a resurgence in your fan base?
"I wouldn't be surprised. Our audience have always been made up of people who've followed the band throughout the years. But I've been seeing plenty of younger faces in the audience. I've had people saying they first heard the Marshall Tucker Band when they were strapped in a car seat in their mom's car. Years and years later, they discover they like the music as much as mom and dad did."
So, they no longer have to be strapped to a car seat when listening to your music.
"That's a very good sign. They grew listening to our music because they had no other choice. Now, they actually want to hear the Marshall Tucker Band."