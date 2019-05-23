For all of those who are searching for a fun, out of the ordinary experience, Alibi Booze Cruise is here for your party-bus needs and the owners are planning a benefit booze cruise to help out Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.
Alibi Booze Cruise owners Derek Parker and Coressa “Tiny” Bowman are planning a party for Bowman’s golden birthday that involves the buses, booze and the great cause of raising money for animals in need. This party will be happening on June 28 and is open to anyone of drinking age who wants to have some fun and lend a helping hand (in the means of money).
This Sioux City bar power-couple has been in the bar industry for a combined 15 years.
“We’ve always been involved in the industry of partying,” said Parker.
“We have always worked at the big bars,” said Bowman. “I wanted a party bus for my birthday last year and Derek had a buddy that was getting rid of one, so it worked out.”
“Here we are a year later,” said Parker. “We have two buses now and we are trying to build it up from there. We also try to keep it Sioux City pretty…not too expensive to rent out.”
But what was the inspiration behind this business other than Bowman wanting a bus for her birthday?
“We wanted to do something,” said Bowman. “We didn’t know what we wanted to do in the beginning, but we thought about starting a bar. We decided to go this route instead.”
Since starting this business the owners have had to learn every day about how to keep things legitimate. They have learned much about the DOT inspections and laws and use privately contracted drivers with CDL permits.
As for company growth, the owners want to add a bus or two to their fleet.
“We’d like to have three or four buses, but we want to keep it a small business,” said Parker.
As stated earlier, Alibi will be teaming up with Noah’s Hope for a fun benefit. With a $10 minimum donation, you can hop aboard one of these buses for an evening of friendly, safe drinking. Also, in lieu of the $10 minimum donation, Alibi and Noah’s Hope will accept donations of laundry detergent, kennel pads, dry Diamond puppy food, Iams puppy food, trash bags, paper towels, rope leashes, puppy pads, sheets, towels and rubber gloves. There will be Noah’s Hope volunteers to collect the donations starting at 6 p.m. at The Marquee on June 28. After the donation process, the party will go from 7 p.m. until midnight.
“After donating, you get on the bus and we head out to the local Sioux City bars,” said Bowman. “It is BYOB on the bus so there is no alcohol being taken out of the respective bars. We also are very serious about not letting minors on the bus.”
Why did the owners of Alibi Booze Cruise decide to team up with a charity benefiting animals?
"We can do a party bus any weekend we want," said Parker. "She (Bowman) decided she wanted to do something special for her birthday. We decided to do something for charity, and Noah’s Hope is a good one and they are easy to work with.”
"We have two mastiffs at home and we love dogs," said Bowman. “We also have a Noah’s Hope just right down the street from where we live. It is a good charity that we both could agree on.”
As for the reason for the name of the company? Ease of access and ties to a popular television show.
"I was looking for something that started with 'a' because that is the first letter that comes up in searches,” said Parker. "Then I got 'ABC' in my head and started thinking of 'Alibi.' We were also watching 'Shameless' at the time (the bar in this show is called 'The Alibi'). This is a comfortable ride from place to place. You can have fun and don’t have to worry about a driver."
Alibi Booze Cruise is available for renting out at times other than this specific party, as well. It costs $100 per hour to rent out the smaller bus and $125 per hour for the larger one. You can find more information by visiting their Facebook page by searching for Alibi Booze Cruise LLC or by calling (712) 577-1254.