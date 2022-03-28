 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-acoustic Cadillac Country Tour coming to the Orpheum

jamey johnson/randy houser
Provided

A special all-acoustic performance by country music's Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser will take place April 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. as part of the duo's Country Cadillac Tour. 

Johnson is an 11-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter. In addition, he has written or co-written singles for such legendary artists as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Strait.

Houser, a Country Music Association nominee, has had such chart-topping singles as "Anything Goes," "Boots On," and "Running Out of Moonlight."

Like Johnson, Houser has written music for artists like Trace Atkins, Justin Moore and country pop star Jessie James.

Tickets are available at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office, OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

