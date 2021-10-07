All-America Band offers variety for its fall concert

A variety of contemporary and classical composers will be heard as the All-America Concert Band presents "A Festive Fall Concert" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Eppley Auditorium on the campus of Morningside University.

Soloists will include Morningside music professor and jazz studies director Erik Mahon, senior music education major Lincoln Larsen, visual artist Glenda Drennan and organist Yvonne Hazlett.

The All-America Band is under the director of Martin Gaines, Morningside assistant professor of music and director of instrumental activities.

The Morningside University School of Visual and Performing Arts provides immersive opportunities for Morningside students and the Siouxland community to experience the power of music and the fine arts.

Morningside offers three community ensembles: The All-America Concert Band, Morningside Symphonic Chorus and the Kucinski Symphonic Orchestra.

The All-America concert is free and is open to the public.

