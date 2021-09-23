All of your Oktoberfest questions answered (*including why we celebrate it in September)

There is an old saying that everybody's Irish on St. Patricks' Day.

Does it also mean that everybody's a bit German on Oktoberfest? Well, this is the opinion of Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow, and he isn't budging from that position.

"My wife Tia and I are, in fact, 90 percent German," he said. "But you don't have to be of German descent to have fun on Oktoberfest."

Indeed, Jackson Street Brewing is among the local breweries hosting special events, featuring Oktoberfest beers and German food. The fun will take place at Jackson Street Brewing's 607 Fifth St. taproom from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 25.

Wait, what? Aren't you jumpin' the gun a bit by celebrating Oktoberfest a month early?

Actually, no. According to Winslow, ever Munich's annual Oktoberfest celebrations are held mostly in September for a very simple reason.

"The weather is warmer in September than it is in October," he reasoned. "It's more fun to have a festival when it is nice outside."

Especially when the festival involved imbibing ice-cold adult beverages. Which reminds us, what the heck is an Oktoberfest beer, anyway?