All of your Oktoberfest questions answered (*including why we celebrate it in September)

There is an old saying that everybody's Irish on St. Patricks' Day.
Does it also mean that everybody's a bit German on Oktoberfest? Well, this is the opinion of Jackson Street Brewing's Dave Winslow, and he isn't budging from that position.
"My wife Tia and I are, in fact, 90 percent German," he said. "But you don't have to be of German descent to have fun on Oktoberfest."
Indeed, Jackson Street Brewing is among the local breweries hosting special events, featuring Oktoberfest beers and German food. The fun will take place at Jackson Street Brewing's 607 Fifth St. taproom from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 25.
Wait, what? Aren't you jumpin' the gun a bit by celebrating Oktoberfest a month early?
Actually, no. According to Winslow, ever Munich's annual Oktoberfest celebrations are held mostly in September for a very simple reason.
"The weather is warmer in September than it is in October," he reasoned. "It's more fun to have a festival when it is nice outside."
Especially when the festival involved imbibing ice-cold adult beverages. Which reminds us, what the heck is an Oktoberfest beer, anyway?
Well, at Jackson Street Brewing, it is a golden lager made with imported ingredients direct from Germany.
"Summer beers tend to be lighter in taste while winter beers are heavier," Winslow said. "Oktoberfest is right in the middle."
That is true of his Jackson Street Brewing's Red Rooster Oktoberfest, which is a Marzen Style Lager.
"Marzen means March in German," Winslow explained. "That is the month when the brew is made. It takes the entire summer to age the lager."
Winslow also makes a smoked Red Rooster Oktoberfest, which reminds him of an Autumnal tailgate party.
"The smoked Oktoberfest has a really nice, barbeque-type feel to it," he said. "It isn't for everybody but I like it a lot."
Other Oktoberfest-friendly beers that Winslow was brewing included a Heidel-Brau German Pilsner, a dark wheat Dunkelweizen and a Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dopplebock.
Plus he's been working his magic on some brews that don't have much of a Deutschland pedigree. They include a Blueberry Peach Cobbler Tropical Breeze as well as odd-sounding sour made with berry and basil.
"I know that basil isn't a common ingredient in beer, but it totally works in our sour," Winslow said. "It works, but it is weird."
Speaking of weird, what the heck is a beer poke?
"We started doing beer pokes at our Oktoberfests a few years ago," Winslow said. "It means putting a red-hot poker in a beer. That adds depth to the flavor, caramelizes it and produces almost a creamy mouthfeel."
Authentic German food -- courtesy of Brightside Cafe -- will, no doubt, offer a nice accompaniment to these specialty brews.
In business since 2015, Jackson Street Brewing has been celebrating Oktoberfest from the very beginning.
"Oktoberfest is meant as a way to celebrate the rewards of a successful harvest," Winslow said. "It is also a way to welcome in the fall while saying goodbye to summertime."
Personally, we're not ready for summer to end quite yet. At least, we'll have good beer to drink.