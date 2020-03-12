Animal psychic featured at Siouxland Humane Society fundraiser

Downing said her clients are often grateful for the service she provides. She said one woman was thankful because it helped strengthen the bond between her pet.

"There was a dog, the other dog in the family passed away, and the woman wanted to know if it was okay to get another sibling," Downing said. "The dog said no, he wanted to do things with her. He wanted to be the top dog. And so she didn't get another dog."

Downing said she can communicate with animals by looking at their photos, as well as in person.

"I focus on their eyes. I connect by looking at their eyes, and I connect with my heart," Downing said.

Downing said her horses are her favorite animal to work. She finds them intelligent and often smarter than humans. They are like the professors of the animals because they can feel the energy around them. Horses can feel what is going on with a human just from their energy and know when a human is having a good or bad day.

All animals, she said, are different, just like humans.