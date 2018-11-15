Try 1 month for 99¢
Justin Wan best of 2015
Sioux City native Ben Linden crowd surfs as the band Foster the People performs on stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July, 4, 2015. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan

 Justin Wan, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Nov. 16 Jackyl

Nov. 17 Stryper

Nov. 21 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos

Nov. 23 Boy Band Night

Nov. 30 Joe Perry with Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone

Dec. 1 Tech N9NE w/ Futuristic, Dizzy Wright and Krizz Kaliko

Dec. 7 Tracy Byrd w/ Dane Lewis Band

Dec. 8 Kick - The INXS Experience

Dec. 13 Aaron Lewis

Dec. 14 Foghat w/ Shannon Curfman

Dec. 15 Slaughter w/ Ron Keel

Dec. 22 Chase and Ovation: Prince Tribute

Dec. 31 The Spazmatics

Jan. 11 Ned Ledoux

Jan. 12 Tri-State Showdown

Jan. 18 Dokken

Jan. 19 Carly Pearce

Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 23 Mannheim Steamroller

Dec. 2 Tonic Sol-fa

Dec. 6 REO Speedwagon

Dec. 15 Sioux City Symphony

Jan. 11 Jay Owenhouse

Jan. 18 Dwight Yoakam

Mar. 7 Brothers Osborne

The Marquee

Nov. 16 K Camp

Nov. 17 Ventura Boulevard: Tom Petty Celebration

Nov. 21 VEGAS

Nov. 24 Kris Lager Band

Dec. 1 Marigold: A Foo Fighters Tribute

Dec. 7 Nivrana: Nirvana Tribute

Dec. 28 King ISO & King Kash

Dec. 29 John Wayne & the Pain + Project 432

Whiskey Dick’s

Nov. 18 Super Whatevr

Nov. 21 Thanksgiving music event

Nov. 24 Call it Techno

Nov. 30 Wood Chickens, Lot Lizard and more

Dec. 1 Ugly Sweater Rock Concert

Dec. 15 Toys for Tots Music Event

Jan. 3 Not My Weekend, Tapwater Shrimp and more

The Ox

Nov. 21 Absinthe Father / Close to Most / Stem Cells

Dec. 5 Embracer / Jack and the Ripper / Other Side of Paradise

LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA

Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Dec. 15 Jazzed up Christmas

SIOUX FALLS

Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov. 23 Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

Jan. 26 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

Feb. 2 Fleetwood Mac

Feb. 16 Blake Shelton

Feb. 22 James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Mar. 6 KISS

May 16 Cher

The District

Nov. 21 Hairball

Dec. 5 POP EVIL

Dec. 14 Piff the Magic Dragon

Dec. 29 Dueling Duo's Holiday Bash

Jan. 11 Casey Donahew

Jan. 17 Chris Janson

Jan. 25 The Final Mike Stud Tour

Feb. 21 Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Mar. 21 Atmosphere

Icon Event Hall + Lounge

Nov. 16 PROF

Nov. 17 K Camp

Nov. 21 Bassgiving

Nov. 24 Project Lighthouse

Nov. 30 The Hegg Brothers and Friends

Nov. 30 Bad Bad Hats

Dec. 1 Damn Your Eyes

Dec. 7 Woman Is The Earth / Feral Light / Rifflord

Dec. 8 Davina and the Vagabonds

Dec. 14 Koo Koo Kanga Roo

Jan. 17 Martin Sexton

Total Drag Records

Nov. 17 The Shaky Calls - Good Morning Midnight

Nov. 18 Diet Cig

Nov. 23 Black Friday

Nov. 27 Stem Cells

Feb. 26 Dante Elephante - Tenenbaums

OMAHA

CHI Health Center

Dec. 8 Justin Timberlake

Dec. 10 Travis Scott

Jan. 18 Eric Church

Jan. 19 Eric Church

Feb. 1 Panic! at the Disco

Feb. 12 Elton John

Mar. 2 Dierks Bentley

Mar. 7 KISS

Apr. 13 Alan Jackson

Apr. 18 Ariana Grande

Slowdown

Nov. 16 El Ten Eleven w/ Thunder Dreamer

Nov. 17 Shallou w/ Japanese Wallpaper

Nov. 21 Kasbo w/ Vancouver Sleep Clinic

Nov. 24 The Prince Experience w/ DJ Crabrangucci

Nov. 25 Pale Waves w/ Kailee Morgue, The Candescents

Nov. 30 Good To Be King: A Celebration of Tom Petty feat. The Jesters

Dec. 1 Jacob James Wilton w/ blét, Orca Welles, Saxophone Juice

Dec. 2 A Super Soul Sunday with Edem Soul Music

Dec. 4 The Wood Brothers w/ Amy Helm

Dec. 7 Felly w/ Gyyps, Trip Carter

Dec. 14 Hotel Desperado

Dec. 15 Rock and Roll Suicide plays Born in the USA

Dec. 21 PetRock's Guardians of the '70s Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 22 Satchel Grande

Dec. 27 Andrew Bailie w/ The Fuss, Mr. E and the Stringless Kite

Dec. 29 Jagaja w/ The Rare Candies

Jan. 11 About-Face w/ The Real Zebos, Dear Neighbor

DES MOINES

Hoyt Sherman Auditorium

Nov. 18 Generation Axe: Vai Wylde Malmsteen Bettencourt and Abasi

Nov. 28 Aaron Lewis

Nov. 29 Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra

Nov. 30 Kip Moore

Dec. 1 Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey

Dec. 14 Tonic Sol-fa Holiday Show

Dec. 15 Tonic Sol-fa Holiday Show

Dec. 16 Jim McDonough and His Orchestra

Jan. 20 Jesse Cook

Jan. 26 Little River Band

Vaudeville Mews

Nov. 16 Hive / Gleaner / Quick Piss / Forget About Me

Nov. 16 Hugh Masterson w/ The Bottle Rockets

Nov. 17 Raven

Nov. 17 Turbo Hype

Nov. 21 Cocomofo w/ Blues Du Jour

Nov. 24 Carnage the Executioner/ Toby Diligent/ Tha Fut/ Bobby Vuelo

Nov. 25 Zach Sullentrup / Pizza Babe / Chase Schweitzer / Bar Attender

Nov. 28 Doyle

Nov. 29 Infinite Sadness - Smashing Pumpkins Tribute

Nov. 30 Billy Saffyre & The WiZe Guy

Dec. 1 Cedric Burnside

Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 27 Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

Dec. 20 For King & Country ft. Cory Asbury

Jan. 25 Winter Jam 2019

Mar. 14 Blake Shelton

Weekender writer

