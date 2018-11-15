SIOUX CITY
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Nov. 16 Jackyl
Nov. 17 Stryper
Nov. 21 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos
Nov. 23 Boy Band Night
Nov. 30 Joe Perry with Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone
Dec. 1 Tech N9NE w/ Futuristic, Dizzy Wright and Krizz Kaliko
Dec. 7 Tracy Byrd w/ Dane Lewis Band
Dec. 8 Kick - The INXS Experience
Dec. 13 Aaron Lewis
Dec. 14 Foghat w/ Shannon Curfman
Dec. 15 Slaughter w/ Ron Keel
Dec. 22 Chase and Ovation: Prince Tribute
Dec. 31 The Spazmatics
Jan. 11 Ned Ledoux
Jan. 12 Tri-State Showdown
Jan. 18 Dokken
Jan. 19 Carly Pearce
Orpheum Theatre
Nov. 23 Mannheim Steamroller
Dec. 2 Tonic Sol-fa
Dec. 6 REO Speedwagon
Dec. 15 Sioux City Symphony
Jan. 11 Jay Owenhouse
Jan. 18 Dwight Yoakam
Mar. 7 Brothers Osborne
The Marquee
Nov. 16 K Camp
Nov. 17 Ventura Boulevard: Tom Petty Celebration
Nov. 21 VEGAS
Nov. 24 Kris Lager Band
Dec. 1 Marigold: A Foo Fighters Tribute
Dec. 7 Nivrana: Nirvana Tribute
Dec. 28 King ISO & King Kash
Dec. 29 John Wayne & the Pain + Project 432
Whiskey Dick’s
Nov. 18 Super Whatevr
Nov. 21 Thanksgiving music event
Nov. 24 Call it Techno
Nov. 30 Wood Chickens, Lot Lizard and more
Dec. 1 Ugly Sweater Rock Concert
Dec. 15 Toys for Tots Music Event
Jan. 3 Not My Weekend, Tapwater Shrimp and more
The Ox
Nov. 21 Absinthe Father / Close to Most / Stem Cells
Dec. 5 Embracer / Jack and the Ripper / Other Side of Paradise
LAKE OKOBOJI, IOWA
Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Dec. 15 Jazzed up Christmas
SIOUX FALLS
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Nov. 23 Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch
Jan. 26 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
Feb. 2 Fleetwood Mac
Feb. 16 Blake Shelton
Feb. 22 James Taylor & His All-Star Band
Mar. 6 KISS
May 16 Cher
The District
Nov. 21 Hairball
Dec. 5 POP EVIL
Dec. 14 Piff the Magic Dragon
Dec. 29 Dueling Duo's Holiday Bash
Jan. 11 Casey Donahew
Jan. 17 Chris Janson
Jan. 25 The Final Mike Stud Tour
Feb. 21 Big Head Todd & The Monsters
Mar. 21 Atmosphere
Icon Event Hall + Lounge
Nov. 16 PROF
Nov. 17 K Camp
Nov. 21 Bassgiving
Nov. 24 Project Lighthouse
Nov. 30 The Hegg Brothers and Friends
Nov. 30 Bad Bad Hats
Dec. 1 Damn Your Eyes
Dec. 7 Woman Is The Earth / Feral Light / Rifflord
Dec. 8 Davina and the Vagabonds
Dec. 14 Koo Koo Kanga Roo
Jan. 17 Martin Sexton
Total Drag Records
Nov. 17 The Shaky Calls - Good Morning Midnight
Nov. 18 Diet Cig
Nov. 23 Black Friday
Nov. 27 Stem Cells
Feb. 26 Dante Elephante - Tenenbaums
OMAHA
CHI Health Center
Dec. 8 Justin Timberlake
Dec. 10 Travis Scott
Jan. 18 Eric Church
Jan. 19 Eric Church
Feb. 1 Panic! at the Disco
Feb. 12 Elton John
Mar. 2 Dierks Bentley
Mar. 7 KISS
Apr. 13 Alan Jackson
Apr. 18 Ariana Grande
Slowdown
Nov. 16 El Ten Eleven w/ Thunder Dreamer
Nov. 17 Shallou w/ Japanese Wallpaper
Nov. 21 Kasbo w/ Vancouver Sleep Clinic
Nov. 24 The Prince Experience w/ DJ Crabrangucci
Nov. 25 Pale Waves w/ Kailee Morgue, The Candescents
Nov. 30 Good To Be King: A Celebration of Tom Petty feat. The Jesters
Dec. 1 Jacob James Wilton w/ blét, Orca Welles, Saxophone Juice
Dec. 2 A Super Soul Sunday with Edem Soul Music
Dec. 4 The Wood Brothers w/ Amy Helm
Dec. 7 Felly w/ Gyyps, Trip Carter
Dec. 14 Hotel Desperado
Dec. 15 Rock and Roll Suicide plays Born in the USA
Dec. 21 PetRock's Guardians of the '70s Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 22 Satchel Grande
Dec. 27 Andrew Bailie w/ The Fuss, Mr. E and the Stringless Kite
Dec. 29 Jagaja w/ The Rare Candies
Jan. 11 About-Face w/ The Real Zebos, Dear Neighbor
DES MOINES
Hoyt Sherman Auditorium
Nov. 18 Generation Axe: Vai Wylde Malmsteen Bettencourt and Abasi
Nov. 28 Aaron Lewis
Nov. 29 Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra
Nov. 30 Kip Moore
Dec. 1 Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey
Dec. 14 Tonic Sol-fa Holiday Show
Dec. 15 Tonic Sol-fa Holiday Show
Dec. 16 Jim McDonough and His Orchestra
Jan. 20 Jesse Cook
Jan. 26 Little River Band
Vaudeville Mews
Nov. 16 Hive / Gleaner / Quick Piss / Forget About Me
Nov. 16 Hugh Masterson w/ The Bottle Rockets
Nov. 17 Raven
Nov. 17 Turbo Hype
Nov. 21 Cocomofo w/ Blues Du Jour
Nov. 24 Carnage the Executioner/ Toby Diligent/ Tha Fut/ Bobby Vuelo
Nov. 25 Zach Sullentrup / Pizza Babe / Chase Schweitzer / Bar Attender
Nov. 28 Doyle
Nov. 29 Infinite Sadness - Smashing Pumpkins Tribute
Nov. 30 Billy Saffyre & The WiZe Guy
Dec. 1 Cedric Burnside
Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 27 Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band
Dec. 20 For King & Country ft. Cory Asbury
Jan. 25 Winter Jam 2019
Mar. 14 Blake Shelton