SIOUX CITY

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

Nov. 1 Z-98 Presents Theory of a Dead Man

Nov. 8 The Music of Cream

Nov. 9 Soul Asylum

Nov. 15 KSUX 105.7 Presents: Aaron Lewis

Nov. 16 Dueling for the Forces

Nov. 22 Blackhawk

Nov. 27 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos

Nov. 30 Tech N9ne

Dec. 6 Puddle of Mudd

Dec. 7 Biz Markie w/Rev & Psychedelic Sidekick

Dec. 13 Joe Diffie

Dec. 14 Coolio

Dec. 20 New Politics, Plain White Ts and the Mowglis

Dec. 21 Ricky Skaggs

Dec. 27 The Classic Rock Experience

Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Bash featuring The Spazmatics

Jan. 4 Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute

Feb. 1 Richard Marx

TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Nov. 8 Bret Michaels

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Nov. 2 Goo Goo Dolls

Nov. 15 The Oak Ridge Boys

Dec. 11 Bandstand

Dec. 20 Jill Miller

Jan. 28 Blue Man Group

Jan. 30 Chris Janson

VANGARDE ARTS

Nov. 2 Dustin Arbuckle & The Destinations

Nov. 8 Paul Nelson

Nov. 15 Shawn Holt & The Teardrops

Nov. 16 Neon the Bishop

THE MARQUEE

Oct. 31 HalloWHATEVER

Nov. 2 40 ounces to freedom

Nov. 7-9 Rockestra

Nov. 15 Band Roulette

Nov. 16 PetRock

Nov. 27 80's Prom feat. VEGAS

Dec. 6 Wreck the Halls

Jan. 5 Waking The Sleeper, Devour Once Dead, Snackrifice

WHISKEY DICK'S

Nov. 8 Suntitle

Nov. 10 Neoromatics & Friends

Nov. 16 When the Mic Drops

SIOUX CITY CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC

Nov. 4 Erin Harkes Live

DOXX BAR

Nov. 1 Judd Hoos

Nov. 23 Red Dirt Road

Dec. 6-7 The Rude Band

Jan. 17 Urbandale Lane

WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT

Nov. 23 Dennis DeYoung

BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO

Dec. 28 Westside Band

Jan. 11 Travis LeDoyt

GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT

Nov. 8 Branson County Christmas

Nov. 9 Vince Neil

ORANGE CITY, IOWA

UNITY CHRISTIAN KNIGHT CENTER

Dec. 7 White Christmas with M-PACT

VERMILLION, S.D.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA

Nov. 5 USD Jazz Bands

SIOUX FALLS

DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

Nov. 14 Tarns-Siberian Orchestra

Nov. 15 Slayer

OMAHA

CHI CENTER

Dec. 4 Jonas Brothers

Dec. 14 Five Finger Death Punch

