SIOUX CITY
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO
Nov. 1 Z-98 Presents Theory of a Dead Man
Nov. 8 The Music of Cream
Nov. 9 Soul Asylum
Nov. 15 KSUX 105.7 Presents: Aaron Lewis
Nov. 16 Dueling for the Forces
Nov. 22 Blackhawk
Nov. 27 Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos
Nov. 30 Tech N9ne
Dec. 6 Puddle of Mudd
Dec. 7 Biz Markie w/Rev & Psychedelic Sidekick
Dec. 13 Joe Diffie
Dec. 14 Coolio
Dec. 20 New Politics, Plain White Ts and the Mowglis
Dec. 21 Ricky Skaggs
Dec. 27 The Classic Rock Experience
Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Bash featuring The Spazmatics
Jan. 4 Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute
Feb. 1 Richard Marx
TYSON EVENTS CENTER
Nov. 8 Bret Michaels
ORPHEUM THEATRE
Nov. 2 Goo Goo Dolls
Nov. 15 The Oak Ridge Boys
Dec. 11 Bandstand
Dec. 20 Jill Miller
Jan. 28 Blue Man Group
Jan. 30 Chris Janson
VANGARDE ARTS
Nov. 2 Dustin Arbuckle & The Destinations
Nov. 8 Paul Nelson
Nov. 15 Shawn Holt & The Teardrops
Nov. 16 Neon the Bishop
THE MARQUEE
Oct. 31 HalloWHATEVER
Nov. 2 40 ounces to freedom
Nov. 7-9 Rockestra
Nov. 15 Band Roulette
Nov. 16 PetRock
Nov. 27 80's Prom feat. VEGAS
Dec. 6 Wreck the Halls
Jan. 5 Waking The Sleeper, Devour Once Dead, Snackrifice
WHISKEY DICK'S
Nov. 8 Suntitle
Nov. 10 Neoromatics & Friends
Nov. 16 When the Mic Drops
SIOUX CITY CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC
Nov. 4 Erin Harkes Live
DOXX BAR
Nov. 1 Judd Hoos
Nov. 23 Red Dirt Road
Dec. 6-7 The Rude Band
Jan. 17 Urbandale Lane
WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT
Nov. 23 Dennis DeYoung
BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO
Dec. 28 Westside Band
Jan. 11 Travis LeDoyt
GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT
Nov. 8 Branson County Christmas
Nov. 9 Vince Neil
ORANGE CITY, IOWA
UNITY CHRISTIAN KNIGHT CENTER
Dec. 7 White Christmas with M-PACT
VERMILLION, S.D.
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Nov. 5 USD Jazz Bands
SIOUX FALLS
DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER
Nov. 14 Tarns-Siberian Orchestra
Nov. 15 Slayer
OMAHA
CHI CENTER
Dec. 4 Jonas Brothers
Dec. 14 Five Finger Death Punch