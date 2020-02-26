You are the owner of this article.
Area concerts
Area concerts

SIOUX CITY

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

Feb. 28 The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen

Feb. 29 Jesse James Dupree

Mar 6  Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty

Mar 7 Fresh Horses: Tribute to Garth Brooks

Mar 13 Neal McCoy

Apr. 3 David Allan Coe

Apr. 10 Boy Band Night

Apr 18 Rob Schneider

Apr. 24 Everclear

TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Mar 1 Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure

Mar 25 Harlem Globetrotters

May 9 Monster X Tour

Aug. 12 The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Mar. 15 Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020

Mar. 28 Bert Kreischer - The Bertie Boy Tour

Apr. 26 Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

VANGARDE ARTS

Feb. 29 John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

THE MARQUEE

Feb. 29 Sunny Sweeney

Mar 7 Petrock: The Ultimate 70s Experience

Mar 20 Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown

Mar 21 Marigold: A Foo Fighters Tribute

DOXX BAR

Mar. 6 4 on the Floor

Mar. 7 4 on the Floor

Mar. 13 Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show

BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO

GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT

Mar. 21 The Guess Who

Apr. 11 Michael Carbonaro

May 9 Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal

SIOUX FALLS

DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

Mar. 28 MercyMe & Jeremy Camp

Apr. 15 Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour

Apr. 26 REBA Live in Concert

May 1 Brantley Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour

May 16 Lauren Daigle World Tour

May 16 JOHNNYSWIM

Jun. 9 Journey w/Pretenders

Jun. 20 The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour

OMAHA

CHI CENTER

Mar. 12 Blake Shelton: Friends & Heroes 2020

Mar. 14 The Lumineers III: The World Tour

Mar. 27 MercyMe

Mar. 29 Billie Eilish - Where Do We Go? World Tour

Apr. 6 Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?

Apr. 18 Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour

May 14 Lauren Daigle World Tour

Aug. 28 The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

