Area concerts

SIOUX CITY
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO
Feb. 28 The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen
Feb. 29 Jesse James Dupree
Mar 6 Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty
Mar 7 Fresh Horses: Tribute to Garth Brooks
Mar 13 Neal McCoy
Apr. 3 David Allan Coe
Apr. 10 Boy Band Night
Apr 18 Rob Schneider
Apr. 24 Everclear
TYSON EVENTS CENTER
Mar 1 Paw Patrol: The Great Pirate Adventure
Mar 25 Harlem Globetrotters
May 9 Monster X Tour
Aug. 12 The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
ORPHEUM THEATRE
Mar. 15 Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020
Mar. 28 Bert Kreischer - The Bertie Boy Tour
Apr. 26 Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
VANGARDE ARTS
Feb. 29 John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
THE MARQUEE
Feb. 29 Sunny Sweeney
Mar 7 Petrock: The Ultimate 70s Experience
Mar 20 Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown
Mar 21 Marigold: A Foo Fighters Tribute
DOXX BAR
Mar. 6 4 on the Floor
Mar. 7 4 on the Floor
Mar. 13 Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show
BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO
GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT
Mar. 21 The Guess Who
Apr. 11 Michael Carbonaro
May 9 Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal
SIOUX FALLS
DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER
Mar. 28 MercyMe & Jeremy Camp
Apr. 15 Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour
Apr. 26 REBA Live in Concert
May 1 Brantley Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour
May 16 Lauren Daigle World Tour
May 16 JOHNNYSWIM
Jun. 9 Journey w/Pretenders
Jun. 20 The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour
OMAHA
CHI CENTER
Mar. 12 Blake Shelton: Friends & Heroes 2020
Mar. 14 The Lumineers III: The World Tour
Mar. 27 MercyMe
Mar. 29 Billie Eilish - Where Do We Go? World Tour
Apr. 6 Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?
Apr. 18 Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour
May 14 Lauren Daigle World Tour
Aug. 28 The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker