Area Concerts
Area Concerts

SIOUX CITY

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO

Jan. 17 The Chicago 6

Jan. 25 All Shook Up: Tribute to The King Contest

Jan. 31 Matt Stell w/Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

Feb. 1 Richard Marx

Feb. 9 ALS Awareness Concert

Feb. 15 Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour

Feb. 21 Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars

Apr. 3 David Allan Coe

Apr. 10 Boy Band Night

Apr. 24 Everclear

TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Feb. 21 KISS: End of the Road World Tour w/David Lee Roth

Aug. 12 The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Jan. 28 Blue Man Group

Jan. 30 Chris Janson

Feb. 7 An American in Paris

Mar. 15 Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020

Mar. 28 Bert Kreischer - The Bertie Boy Tour

Apr. 26 Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

VANGARDE ARTS

Jan. 17 Claire Adams

Feb. 14 Mike Zeto's Big Blues Band

Feb. 22 Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials

Feb. 29 John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

THE MARQUEE

Jan. 17 Sioux City All-Stars: Unplugged

Jan. 18 Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat

Jan. 31 Pianopalooza

Feb. 1 Rock n Roll Damnation - AC/DC Tribute

Feb. 7 True Storytelling Live

Feb. 29 Sunny Sweeney

WHISKEY DICK'S

Jan. 30 Godemis Of Ces Cru W/ Twistello and Fetty Fred

DOXX BAR

Jan. 17 Urbandale Lane

Jan. 18 Red Dirt Road

Jan. 24 Baby Ball 2020

Jan. 31 Sweet & Salty Duo

Mar. 6 4 on the Floor

Mar. 7 4 on the Floor

Mar. 13 Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show

BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO

GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT

Jan. 25 POP 2000 Tour

Feb. 14 Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute

Feb. 15 Under the Streetlamp

Feb. 22 Pamper Myself

Mar. 21 The Guess Who

Apr. 11 Michael Carbonaro

May 9 Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal

SIOUX FALLS

DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

Feb. 20 KORN & Breaking Benjamin

Mar. 28 MercyMe & Jeremy Camp

Apr. 15 Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour

Apr. 26 REBA Live in Concert

May 1 Brantley Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour

May 16 Lauren Daigle World Tour

May 16 JOHNNYSWIM

Jun. 9 Journey w/Pretenders

Jun. 20 The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour

OMAHA

CHI CENTER

Feb. 4 Tyla Yaweh

Feb. 4 Post Malone

Feb. 7 Jason Aldean: We Back Tour 2020

Mar. 12 Blake Shelton: Friends & Heroes 2020

Mar. 14 The Lumineers III: The World Tour

Mar. 27 MercyMe

Mar. 29 Billie Eilish - Where Do We Go? World Tour

Apr. 6 Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?

Apr. 18 Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour

May 14 Lauren Daigle World Tour

Aug. 28 The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

