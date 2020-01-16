Area Concerts

SIOUX CITY
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO
Jan. 17 The Chicago 6
Jan. 25 All Shook Up: Tribute to The King Contest
Jan. 31 Matt Stell w/Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
Feb. 1 Richard Marx
Feb. 9 ALS Awareness Concert
Feb. 15 Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
Feb. 21 Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars
Apr. 3 David Allan Coe
Apr. 10 Boy Band Night
Apr. 24 Everclear
TYSON EVENTS CENTER
Feb. 21 KISS: End of the Road World Tour w/David Lee Roth
Aug. 12 The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
ORPHEUM THEATRE
Jan. 28 Blue Man Group
Jan. 30 Chris Janson
Feb. 7 An American in Paris
Mar. 15 Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2020
Mar. 28 Bert Kreischer - The Bertie Boy Tour
Apr. 26 Beautiful - The Carole King Musical
VANGARDE ARTS
Jan. 17 Claire Adams
Feb. 14 Mike Zeto's Big Blues Band
Feb. 22 Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials
Feb. 29 John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
THE MARQUEE
Jan. 17 Sioux City All-Stars: Unplugged
Jan. 18 Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat
Jan. 31 Pianopalooza
Feb. 1 Rock n Roll Damnation - AC/DC Tribute
Feb. 7 True Storytelling Live
Feb. 29 Sunny Sweeney
WHISKEY DICK'S
Jan. 30 Godemis Of Ces Cru W/ Twistello and Fetty Fred
DOXX BAR
Jan. 17 Urbandale Lane
You have free articles remaining.
Jan. 18 Red Dirt Road
Jan. 24 Baby Ball 2020
Jan. 31 Sweet & Salty Duo
Mar. 6 4 on the Floor
Mar. 7 4 on the Floor
Mar. 13 Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show
BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO
GRAND FALLS CASINO & GOLF RESORT
Jan. 25 POP 2000 Tour
Feb. 14 Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute
Feb. 15 Under the Streetlamp
Feb. 22 Pamper Myself
Mar. 21 The Guess Who
Apr. 11 Michael Carbonaro
May 9 Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal
SIOUX FALLS
DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER
Feb. 20 KORN & Breaking Benjamin
Mar. 28 MercyMe & Jeremy Camp
Apr. 15 Zac Brown Band: The Owl Tour
Apr. 26 REBA Live in Concert
May 1 Brantley Gilbert's Fire't Up Tour
May 16 Lauren Daigle World Tour
May 16 JOHNNYSWIM
Jun. 9 Journey w/Pretenders
Jun. 20 The Dude Perfect 2020 Tour
OMAHA
CHI CENTER
Feb. 4 Tyla Yaweh
Feb. 4 Post Malone
Feb. 7 Jason Aldean: We Back Tour 2020
Mar. 12 Blake Shelton: Friends & Heroes 2020
Mar. 14 The Lumineers III: The World Tour
Mar. 27 MercyMe
Mar. 29 Billie Eilish - Where Do We Go? World Tour
Apr. 6 Jeff Dunham: SERIOUSLY!?
Apr. 18 Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour
May 14 Lauren Daigle World Tour
Aug. 28 The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker