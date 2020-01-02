Ari bids his farewell to The Weekender

Readers, with a clear mind, yet a heavy heart, I would like to tell you that I am stepping away from The Weekender.
Though I will be here for another two weeks, I wanted to wish you farewell with these sentiments.
This has been one hell of an experience over the last year and a half. It has had its ups and its downs. Hammering away at many stories week after week can get tiring. Coming up with organic content on my own (normally without story suggestions) is a wearing ordeal. I honestly don't know how other people can do it, and I don't know how I did it for so long myself. This is just a testament to the other people working in this industry. It is rough, and some people are not cut out for it in the long run.
There are many reasons I have made this decision, most of which I won't share, but there were also some amazing things that happened during my career at The Weekender.
I got to talk with tons of amazing Siouxlanders. I was able to spotlight events and the people making the events happen. I met and became friends with SO MANY people. For that, I am extremely grateful.
The most fun I had doing this job was talking with the entertainers coming to perform in Sioux City. When they came here, they were genuinely interested in my stories. I was even asked (by Randy's opening act, Shel) to introduce Randy from "Trailer Park Boys" (my favorite show of all time) at The Marquee during "Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic." That was truly a highlight of my life.
The thing I'm most proud of, though, during my time at The Weekender was my "Artist Spotlight Series." It started as a fluke. I didn't know what to cover in the beginning, and I was told to not cover music as much as my predecessor, so I started looking into visual art. This led to me interviewing and putting out stories for around 60 local artists. That is a lot of artists in a year and a half. It feels good to know that many of these people had never shown their art before, and this was their first exposure. A lot of those same people started selling their art after their Weekender story came out. Of course, there were plenty of other already established artists I featured, as well, but the ones I was able to give an initial public exposure to, I am most proud about.
My next endeavor will come in the form of a media/marketing startup company. Sioux Digital Marketing is the name of the business and I have become a partner in this venture with Michel Rohner, proprietor of Studio 712 photography. You can follow my work there, where I will still write stories to a certain capacity.
I felt that a new year, especially 2020, would be a good time to take a new step in life - a new venture. I hope that it is successful, and I trust that The Weekender will fall into good hands with its next writer and editor.
Thank you for reading my work, Weekender fans. I promise you will see me again soon.