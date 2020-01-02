Ari bids his farewell to The Weekender

The thing I'm most proud of, though, during my time at The Weekender was my "Artist Spotlight Series." It started as a fluke. I didn't know what to cover in the beginning, and I was told to not cover music as much as my predecessor, so I started looking into visual art. This led to me interviewing and putting out stories for around 60 local artists. That is a lot of artists in a year and a half. It feels good to know that many of these people had never shown their art before, and this was their first exposure. A lot of those same people started selling their art after their Weekender story came out. Of course, there were plenty of other already established artists I featured, as well, but the ones I was able to give an initial public exposure to, I am most proud about.