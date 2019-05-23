It has been eight long seasons covering almost a decade and people are either content or severely pissed off about the way the show ended.
What are we talking about? We are talking about the glory and terror that was “Game of Thrones.”
Based on George R. R. Martin’s masterpiece titled, “A Song of Ice and Fire,” this HBO original series captivated an immense and opinionated audience over its long run. Haters hated it just to hate it, but the fans fell in love with the “stark” filming locations and the dark story line.
If you haven’t seen the end of the series by now, you probably weren’t a fan and don’t mind spoilers…and honestly probably won’t have gotten this far in this week’s Final Say. However, for those who haven’t gotten the opportunity to see the final episodes, I won’t spoil them for you.
Several years ago (July of 2014 to be exact) I was traveling and had a layover in Chicago’s O’Hare airport. Across from my gate I noticed a certain cherubic face with a black cap covering white hair and thick glasses. My heart fell into my gut as I made my way over to see if I was hallucinating or if I was actually seeing with my very own eyes the author of one of my favorite book series. That’s right. I walked straight up to George R.R. Martin and asked him a question.
What I didn’t know was he was sleeping. I should have known because it was obvious and he was snoring, but the adrenaline running through my veins put a stop to my cognitive thinking abilities. His assistant told me he was sleeping and told me to come back in a few minutes when he came back around.
When I saw him talking with his assistant, I went back over and had a conversation with the legendary author.
“I love your book series, ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’” I said. “I just finished ‘A Dance With Dragons’ and can’t wait for ‘The Winds of Winter.’”
“That might be a while,” said Martin. “In the meantime I’m working on a prequel to the series.”
“I can’t wait to see the point when Tyrion finally gets together with Daenerys to help her cause,” I rambled.
“Do you think THAT is what’s going to happen?” asked Martin with a small, smug smile on his face.
Well, that definitely happened…and not even in the final season. Strangely I predicted that, the person who ended up in power in the end and several other things (except for the carnage caused by a certain character that I had loved throughout the series until the final episodes).
The encounter with Martin was extremely memorable…but we haven’t seen a single new book in this series come out since then. At this point I have given up hope of reading the final books of what was my favorite fictional novel series.
If you haven’t gotten into “Game of Thrones” yet, I highly encourage you to do so. Don’t listen to the haters. Form your own opinions. If you hate it, fine…at least you tried it out.