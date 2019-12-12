Ari teaches a tidbit of Hanukkah history

I miss the smell of mom's homemade cookies slowly baking in the oven on a cold, slow and white winter day.
The hours of sunlight were few and quickly consumed by the rising moon and oncoming long darkness. But those cookies...those cookies, they smelled delicious. What I wouldn't give for another day like this, back in the mid '90s in the house I grew up in on the north side of town.
This time of year brings about a curious sadness and a certain nostalgia for this season in my youth. I'm sure plenty of you know what I'm talking about. A time when we didn't have all the worries the adult world brings us. We didn't have the responsibilities of bills to pay, spouses to cohabit with and children to take care of. We were free, at least to the point our parents would let us romp and roam. But those cookies...I still can't get them out of my head.
There was a particular variety of cookies my mother would make every year around the holidays. Mint cookies, chocolate cinnamon cookies; but my favorite of all of the cookies were the shortbreads. Simple buttery goodness. Growing up, she celebrated Christmas with her family and learned to make these cookies. Technically, they were Christmas cookies. She converted to Judaism before I came to be, so we would celebrate Hanukkah each year (I celebrated Christmas once while visiting my mom's family in Indiana while I was a child).
There were only a handful of Jewish kids around my age, but at that point of my life I wasn't extremely close with them. I had friends, but they were celebrating Christmas with their families, which made me feel a bit left out. A few years later, "South Park" expressed the emotions I was feeling when Kyle Broflovski sang "A Jew on Christmas." My feelings had been validated by one of the most popular shows of my age group (parents' feelings for the show aside).
Something I noticed more frequently was the fact that goyim (non-Jewish people) thought that Hanukkah was "Jewish Christmas." First of all, how offensive, I used to think, not knowing these people were just ignorant to the fact the events we celebrate that led to Hanukkah happened around 200 years before Christ was born. It had nothing to do with the birthday of a savior.
Led by Judah "The Hammer" Maccabee, the Jewish people drove their Greek and Syrian oppressors out of the holy land of Jerusalem. The Jewish people holed up in the Second Temple and had enough olive oil to light their menorah for one night. The menorah stay lit for eight nights, thus the Jewish people declared it a miracle and decided upon an annual eight day holiday for the "miracle of lights." One day for each of the days the olive oil burned in the temple.
While Jewish people have celebrated the holiday in the 2,200 plus years since, it was never about gift giving until Jewish children felt left out after witnessing their Christ-believing counterparts receiving gifts from family, friends and a jolly old fat man in a red suit year after year. Jewish families started the gift giving tradition in response to that.
Another myth is that Jewish children always get gifts every night of Hanukkah. While in some houses this may be true, it isn't true of them all.
This Hanukkah, I know what I'll be missing. I'll be missing the warmth of the house I grew up in and the smell of mom's cookies wafting from the oven, through the candle-scented air and into my fading dreams.