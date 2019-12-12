Ari teaches a tidbit of Hanukkah history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were only a handful of Jewish kids around my age, but at that point of my life I wasn't extremely close with them. I had friends, but they were celebrating Christmas with their families, which made me feel a bit left out. A few years later, "South Park" expressed the emotions I was feeling when Kyle Broflovski sang "A Jew on Christmas." My feelings had been validated by one of the most popular shows of my age group (parents' feelings for the show aside).

Something I noticed more frequently was the fact that goyim (non-Jewish people) thought that Hanukkah was "Jewish Christmas." First of all, how offensive, I used to think, not knowing these people were just ignorant to the fact the events we celebrate that led to Hanukkah happened around 200 years before Christ was born. It had nothing to do with the birthday of a savior.

Led by Judah "The Hammer" Maccabee, the Jewish people drove their Greek and Syrian oppressors out of the holy land of Jerusalem. The Jewish people holed up in the Second Temple and had enough olive oil to light their menorah for one night. The menorah stay lit for eight nights, thus the Jewish people declared it a miracle and decided upon an annual eight day holiday for the "miracle of lights." One day for each of the days the olive oil burned in the temple.