Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Gia Emory shows off an extravagant metal sculpture by artist Jamie Burmeister that is being showcased at Artoretum, an outdoor art show taking place at her 200 W. 45th St. home.
Nic Noblique's "There Are Days I Dream of Leaving" is a piece of art that's hard to miss. Many more pieces of metal sculpture will be showcased at Artoretum, being held Friday and Saturday at the 200 W. 45th St. home of Ron and Gia Emory.
Street sculpture will be the focus of Artoretum, a fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music. Featuring works from both local and nationally known artists, Artoretum will begin with a opening reception on Friday and continue with a freewill donation walking tour at 200 W. 45th St. on Saturday.
Sioux City Conservatory of Music's Gia Emory shows off an extravagant metal sculpture by artist Jamie Burmeister that is being showcased at Artoretum, an outdoor art show taking place at her 200 W. 45th St. home.
Justin Wan, The Weekender
Nic Noblique's "There Are Days I Dream of Leaving" is a piece of art that's hard to miss. Many more pieces of metal sculpture will be showcased at Artoretum, being held Friday and Saturday at the 200 W. 45th St. home of Ron and Gia Emory.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Two pieces of sculpture can be seen on the 11-acre home of Ron and Gia Emory. The Emorys are co-founders of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St.
Most people find it hard to keep a pink flamingo statue in tip-top shape. However, Gia Emory must do clean-up duties on the oversize sculptures set up on her property.
"Afraid I have some work to do," she said, wiping off dirt from an imposing, egg-shaped metal piece. "First, I have to clean up the art and, then, I'll have to mow the grass so people can see the art."
Emory, along with her husband, Ron, will be hosting Artoretum, an annual public sculpture exhibit that benefits the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St., a nonprofit music school that the couple founded more than a decade ago.
Billed as "a place for art in the trees," the outdoor art show will take place along the 11 acres of land surrounding the Emory's home at 200 W. 45th St.
"Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday, we'll have an opening reception that also includes a tasting box from (the Conservatory's) Blue Cafe in addition to a concert by (California-based indie musician) Rocco DeLuca," Emory said. "A freewill donation walking tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday."
Indeed, it is the one-of-a-kind art that represents the real showstoppers at Artoretum.
"Ron and I love art galleries but wonderful sculpture can also be presented in a much more natural setting," Emory said. "We have the land, so we've created the art exhibit."
Describing the local art scene as "vibrant" and "strong," Emory has been able to attract some of the top Midwestern sculptors to display their best pieces for purchase at the show.
She also reached out to national up-and-coming talents who share a love for imaginative public art.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Jaden Caborit, of Sioux City, laughs as the Amazing Arthur juggles lettuce and apples while having Patrick Demars, of Sioux City, take a bite from an apple during the 2009 ArtSplash at Chris Larsen Park.
A former punk musician and professional skateboarder, Noblique created a red, curlicue sculpture called, "There Are Days I Dream of Leaving," that is on permanent display on the Emorys' land.
"I think Nic is an absolute genius," she said. "His work really stands out."
Granted, Noblique specializes in huge pieces. Omaha-based artist Jamie Burmeister's work is notable by taking the opposite approach.
"Jamie loves creating little art pieces that resemble toy soldiers," Emory said, pointing to a few examples. "They're adorable."
As the time for Artoretum nears, Emory anticipates sculptures from as far away as Southern California will soon be installed at her westside home.
She is very proud that, in the past, some of the pieces have been purchased to remain in Siouxland.
"We've had Artoretum pieces that can now be viewed at the LauchPAD Children's Museum as well as the MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center," Emory said. "People are seeing how much of an impact art can have in public spaces."
Which is ultimately what Artoretum is all about.
"Art should be seen by everybody," Emory said. "Everyone needs to have some art in their lives."
ArtSplash 2019
ArtSplash 2019
ArtSplash 2019
ArtSplash 2019
ArtSplash 2019
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy