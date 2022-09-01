A Labor Day Weekend tradition, ArtSplash hits stride as it returns to downtown Sioux City

"Do what you love to do," Chello Sherman remembered telling her four children. "Then, the rest will follow."

Unfortunately, the Sioux City woman didn't always take her own advice.

"I loved making art as a child but stopped for more than 35 years," Sherman said. "I encouraged my kids to follow their passions. It was my daughter who encouraged me to follow mine."

That's why the 60-year-old Sherman will be one of the exhibiting artists at the 29th ArtSplash, which will be held Saturday and Sunday in and around the Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St.

"In the past, we've held ArtSplash in several different locations," Erin Webber-Dreeszen, the Art Center's development coordinator, explained. "Last year, we decided to bring ArtSplash to downtown Sioux City as a way to highlight our beautiful Art Center campus. It was so successful that we're doing it again."

Sherman, who also teaches classes at the Art Center's Gilchrist Learning Center, is pleased to have ArtSplash at a convenient, central location.

Certainly, it will make transporting her art pieces a breeze.

"I consider myself a multimedia artist who has done everything from sculpture, jewelry design and photography," she explained. "But for ArtSplash, I'm concentrating solely on producing abstract painting."

Indeed, this may be a throwback to the art that inspired Sherman as a child.

"When I was 5 or 6 years old, I'd take pieces of drywall around my parents' home and draw something beautiful and abstract on them," she said.

While Sherman wanted art that was soothing, Martha Widjaja wanted her pieces to pop with energy.

"I was 6 years old when I saw (the Japanese animation character) 'Sailor Moon' and wanted to learn how to draw her," Widjaja explained. "After mastering Sailor Moon, I kept on making Japanese-inspired art."

Specifically, the 26-year-old Sioux City woman creates anime-style illustrations, where characters have exaggerated eye sizes and paintings are energized by the use of bright, bold colors.

"I like the way my art brings out a smile," Widjaja said, showing off a series of paintings titled "Fruit Girls," which represents young girls who are literally made of fruit, as well as "Cool Cats," who are cartoon-y feline jazz musicians. "Art can be fun and accessible."

According to Sherman, art also set a mood.

"There is nothing more gratifying than selling one of your pieces, knowing it will be a part of somebody's home," she explained. "It becomes a part of their living space and a part of their lives."

Which makes events like ArtSplash so important for up-and-coming artists.

Webber-Dreeszen said ArtSplash regularly attracts artists from the around the Midwest as well as from across the United States.

"And it isn't fine artists who are coming to ArtSplash," she said. "We'll also have crafters and musicians in addition to painters and sculptors."

In fact, ArtSplash, which is the Art Center's most high-profile event, has grown substantially over the years.

"A few years ago, Sioux City didn't have its own arts community," Webber-Dreeszen said. "Now, we have several downtown galleries within walking distance plus public art pieces that can be seen along many downtown blocks."

"Art is now seen a quality-of-life issue," she added. "I think that's a very good thing."

Widjaja agrees, noting that ArtSplash has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition for Sioux Cityans and out-of-towners.

"ArtSplash always draws a big crowd," she said with a smile "That means many people will be seeing my art for the first time. I find that really exciting."

Sherman is similarly enthusiastic about ArtSplash.

"I'd done different types of art in the past but the majority of my Artsplash paintings are new and have not been seen before by the public. I hope people will like them."

By being at the show, Sherman will finally be following her own sage advice.

"When you do something that you love, everything else will follow suit," she said. "All you have to do is be willing to follow your passion."