After COVID canceled last year's show, ArtSplash is coming back in a bigger, more accessible way

For that reason, all of the Art Center's indoor galleries, including its Hands-On Kids Gallery, as well as the adjacent Gilchrist Learning Center, will be buzzing with activities all weekend long.

Just outside of the Art Center will be more than 50 exhibiting artists who will be displaying and showing many of their best pieces. Joining them will be a Kids Fun Zone and a multitude of food vendors.

In addition, an eclectic lineup of live entertainment from musicians like The Langleys and Li'l Red & The Medicated Moose and magicians like The Amazing Arthur will be dazzling audiences during the two-day event.

MOVIEMAKERS FIND A PLACE AT ARTSPLASH

Plus for the first time in ArtSplash history, the Siouxland International Film Festival will be screening many of its most critically acclaimed movies in the Art Center's newly updated Stark Lecture Hall.

"Everybody took a hit during the pandemic, especially the arts community," Webber-Dreeszen said. "That is why we're increasing the scope of this year's ArtSplash."

In fact, Webber-Dreeszen said she knows of a few artists and art institutions that didn't survive financially, post-pandemic.