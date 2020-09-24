Alley Art festival expands footprint in downtown Sioux City

Many local musicians will perform at the event, including GhostCat, Central Time, and Garry Lewis.

“We also go our headlining act, as far as music goes, and that’s Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials out of Chicago,” Stockton said. “They are an iconic Chicago blues band.”

Stockton said the kid’s area will allow young artists to paint their own mural.

“In a real short way, the biggest thing people can really look for is that it will be a much bigger event,” Stockton said. “Just more artists, more murals, more vendors, more music. It’s just going to be a much bigger event. I think that’s what everybody can look forward too.”

Stockton said Vangarde Arts will continue moving forward cautiously with other events, to bring music and arts back to Siouxland.

This weekend, Vangarde Arts also will help promote guitarist Johnny A, who will provide a live stream performance for Sioux City and 10 other venues across the Midwest on Friday.

Stockton said the guitarist were supposed to play at Vangarde earlier this year, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.