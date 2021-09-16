Alley art muralists creating larger-than-life pieces on downtown walls

If you ask Jessica Hammond, an artist should never be without paint or a brush.
And what about an industrial-quality hydraulic lift?
"I've never used one before this year but I'm becoming a big fan of the lift," she said with a laugh. "A lift is more efficient in getting you up or down than a ladder."
Going by the name "Brutal Doodles," Hammond is a large-scale muralist who is among the 36 artists participating in the annual Downtown Sioux City Alley Art Festival.
Conceived as 1) a way to reinvent urban spaces with art and 2) enhance the walkability between the Historic Fourth St. and Historic Pearl St. districts, Alley Art is, literally, what you think it is.
It is oversized art which uses the outdoor walls of downtown buildings as a medium for murals.
This year's event, which will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Sept. 25, is taking place in alleyways between Fourth and Fifth Streets on Pierce and Nebraska Streets.
New for this year's festival is the Orpheum Theatre, which is lending its alley walls for the sake of art.
While Hammond and fellow artist Kitty Hart (aka "Kitty Kitty Bang Bang") have staked out space in the same alley as the Orpheum, the duo chose a spot a few hundred feet away from the historic theater.
"You see, the Orpheum's alley walls are brick walls and limited space," Hart explained as she navigated the hydraulic lift. "Here (at the alley exterior of the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center), we have flat service and plenty of space to paint."
If Hart and Hammond seem like old pros when it come to alley art, they are. Both women have been involved with the downtown art festival ever since it was founded three years ago.
So has Vangarde Arts' Brent Stockton, who has seen the Alley Art Festival expand from being a live art exhibit to an entire day of fun, including an art fair, a hands-on kids zone and a site for both food vendors and musical entertainment.
"This year, our Fourth Street stage will featured Ziggae, a roots reggae band that has performed with Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley as well as the Rolling Stones," he explained. "We'll also have the Nick Schnebele Band in addition to Catfish Keith, who are well-known Delta Blue artists."
Stockton said events like the Alley Art Festival wouldn't be possible without the support of the City of Sioux City, corporate entities and community leaders who recognized how important art can be for a thriving downtown district.
"You can see something beautiful anywhere in Sioux City, even in an alley," he said as a handful of artists like Hammond and Hart contemplate their street creations.
"We star with an outline of an idea," Hammond said as she mapped out her artistic vision. "Once you get a rough idea of what you want to do, you then do a chalk outline of the art."
Why do it in chalk instead of paint?
"Chalk is easier to erase than paint," she noted sensibly.
Ah, now we get it.
Over the next week or so, Hammond and Hart will complete the majority of the art prior to the show.
"We'll leave some touch-ups, preferably at ground level, for people to watch during the festivals," Hammond said. "That will give the public a chance to see what we normally in public."
Wait, so you're just leaving the touch-up stuff for the very end? Does that mean no hydraulic lift rides (for both artists and their admirers) during the Alley Art Festival?
"Sorry, no lifts and no ladders at the festival," Hammond said. "It is all for the best due to safety reasons."
Hmm, that's a bummer.
But we do know that Hammond and Hart are both natural born entertainers who performed in area rock bands before moving to the art world.
Indeed, the duo provided live art during an acoustic Vangarde Arts show, featuring former Weekender writer Ari Lebowitz, earlier this year.
"Music definitely influences my art," Hammond said.
Apparently, so does science fiction. Like many of her previous pieces, Hammond's alley art will feature space men playing instruments.
Inspired by such artists as M.C. Escher as well as Ten Hundred (aka the Seattle-based Peter Robinson, who creates YouTube videos and colorful murals around the world), Hammond is a proponent of art as an outdoor outlet.
"A mural or any piece of art really brightens up a downtown space," she explained. "It adds colors and makes everything pop."
With more than a slight nod to graffiti art, outdoor mural art is also more accessible to the public other forms of fine art.
After all, walking in a public is less intimidating than an art gallery, right?
Well, Stockton thinks the Alley Art Festival might encourage art lovers to check out all of the downtown galleries. And who knows? It might encourage a wannabe muralist to pick up a paint brush.
Which would be good news for Hammond, who is already a string proponent of street art.
"You can find beauty anywhere," she said. "Even in an alley."